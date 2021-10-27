Herdsman Jailed for Life in Ekiti for Attempted Murder, Gun Running

Victor Ogunje

Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, has sentenced a 32-year old herdsman, Muhammadu Abubakar to life imprisonment for attempted murder and for illegal possession of firearms.

In his verdict yesterday, Justice Adekunle Adeleye said : “The defendant is found guilty as charged, he is sentenced to life imprisonment’’.

Abubakar was charged on two- count charge of attempt murder and unlawful possession of firearms.

According to the charge sheet, on 9th April 2019 at Aba Cotonou, Omu Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, the convict did attempt to murder Chief Samuel Amaa and other residents, while grazing with his cattle on their farms.

In his testimony before the court, one of the victims said, the defendant was challenged while grazing on their cassava farm with his cows and became angry for being questioned.

Abubakar was said to have pulled out his gun and fired at them.

Abubakar was said to have been overpowered by residents, arrested and handed over to the police for prosecution.

To prove his case, the prosecutor , Taiwo Ajibulu, called four witnesses and tendered a gun, live cartridges and statements among others to prosecute his case.

While the defendants spoke in his own defense through his counsel and called no witness. The offences run contrary to sections 320 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. C16 Laws of Ekiti State, 2012 and 3 (1) of Robbery and firearms (Special Provision) Act, Cap.R11, Vol.14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

