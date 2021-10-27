‘Gombe Ready to Partner with NDIC to Boost Investment Drive’

By Segun Awofadeji

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has commended the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) for bringing stability to the banking sector and by extension, the Nigerian economy and the polity.

The governor, who gave the commendation when he granted audience to the management of the corporation led by its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bello Hassan, who paid him a courtesy visit yesterday, praised the NDIC for providing safety net for depositors and promoting competition and innovation in the banking system.

According to the governor, “You have done a lot, and I believe your steadfastness will continue to help in the pursuit of the ideals for which the NDIC was set up, and I believe we shall succeed with the focus and attention of this august team that you have and yourself. So I want to thank you and assure you that Gombe State is open for partnership and investment anytime.”

Yahaya described the NDIC as a mini home to the people of the state, considering the fact that its founding fathers and some key officers are indigenes of the state and his personal acquaintances.

The governor thanked the NDIC for the excellent work they are doing for the Nigerian people, praying to God to grant them more wisdom as they pilot the affairs of the corporation.

He added: “The times are hard, and for so many reasons it’s not easy for anybody at a very high level to achieve his own objectives, but we shall continue to pray that you remain focused, and together we shall move this country forward in any circumstances that we find ourselves.”

The governor encouraged the corporation to do more and not to relent, promising a symbiotic relationship between his administration and the federal parastatal for the benefit of the people.

In his remark, the Managing Director of the corporation, Bello Hassan, told the governor that he was in Gombe State with the top management team of the corporation to host a contingent of media professionals at a workshop for business editors and members of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN).

He said the three-day workshop with the theme: ‘Enduring Extreme Disruption, Resilience and Reinvention for Banking System Stability and Deposit Insurance’, would bring together participants from various media organisations in the print, electronic and online media platforms across the country with some selected non-governmental organisations engaged in advocacy on financial system stability.

The managing director told his host that in the last 32 years, the NDIC has credibly carried out its functions as evident in the stability and confidence being enjoyed in the banking sector.

“For us that administer deposits insurance system within Nigeria, there is no way we can achieve our mandate without sensitising the public of the existence of this scheme, its benefits and limitations because the whole idea behind deposits insurance system is to promote stability and confidence,” Hassan said.

He thanked the governor for the warm reception, and promised to continually work with the state government for the benefit of both parties.

