EndSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel Report Will be Made Public, Sanwo-Olu Assures

Segun James and Dike Onwuamaze

Twenty four hours after the anniversary marking the #ENDSARS protest, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the final report of the Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution in the state was being awaited, assuring that his government would disclose the report fully to members of the public.

This is just as the Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA) yesterday announced that it was building a block of office space to be donated to the Ajiwe Police Station in the axis, as part of its contribution to effective policing around the Lekki corridor.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke on the difficult task of rebuilding the state, one year after Lagos was hit by a wave of arsonist attacks resulting from protests, said the state government would not attempt to cover up the recommendations of the panel, whether it is in its favour or not.

The Governor said the panel report would be helpful in strengthening true reconciliation and preventing re-occurrence of violence in the State.

Lagos recorded a huge loss in assets and resources, following the violence that trailed the protest, as public transportation infrastructure, court buildings, police stations, private properties and iconic assets were razed by arsonists on October 21, 2020.

Sanwo-Olu said the panel was set up to look into allegations of human rights abuses against the police and also determine the cause of coordinated attacks on Lagos, noting that the panel’s final report would be fully implemented.

The panel concluded its sittings last Monday, 12 months after it was constituted.

Sanwo-Olu said: “The panel concluded its sittings about three days ago and has asked for time to put the reports together behind closed doors. We do not know the content of the report, but we want to say publicly that, upon the handover of the report, we will be making it public.

“We will not cover up anything. This is not who we are and that is not what our government stands for. We will make full disclosure of whatever recommendations that the panel will come up with. I assure citizens of Lagos that we will not leave anything to chance.”

The governor also spoke on the arrest of some youths that participated in a drive-through #EndSARS memorial protest at the Lekki Tollgate on Wednesday, disclosing that he had ordered an unconditional release of those detained by the police, except one person who was caught with dangerous weapons at the scene.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), we saw a protest in Lagos and everybody that was arrested in connection with the protest have all been released, except an individual that was caught with dangerous weapons and who confessed to the police that he joined the protest to cause mayhem,” the governor said.

He commended the police for being alive to its responsibility by identifying and isolate troublemakers from among law-abiding people who conduct themselves in line with the laws.

Sanwo-Olu, again, extended a hand of fellowship to the youth to be stakeholders in the development of the state, while reiterating his commitment to reconciliation. He urged them to join the rebuilding effort in order to restore the operating capacity of institutions affected in the violence.

Speaking on the rebuilding effort, the governor said the destruction had slowed down operational activities of the affected public institutions, but stressed that the State Government would not shy away from its responsibility to rebuild the facilities and restore their operating capacity.

He said: “It is exactly a year ago today when Lagos was hit by violence in the aftermath of the EndSARS protests. Lagos witnessed massive destruction of infrastructure, iconic buildings, transport infrastructure, police station and others.

“Today being a year after the event, there is no better time to say how difficult it has been for us as a State and how committed it has been for us. As tough as it is, the Government will certainly not shy away from its responsibility. We see the incident as a challenge and we will fix it with everything that we have.”

Lekki Estates’ Association Builds Office for Police Station

Meanwhile, as part of its contribution to effective policing around the Lekki corridor, LERSA said it is building a block of office space to be donated to the Ajiwe Police Station in the axis.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the association after its members visited the site on Tuesday.

Signed by its President, Olorogun James Emadoye, the group stated that the office space, which is 95 per cent completed, would be commissioned and handed over to Nigeria Police Force. The association explained that it took the step to build the office space to provide accommodation for the police station, which was destroyed during last year’s #ENDSARS protests.

“The Exco of LERSA approved and released the sum of N8.5 million for the project which it raised from the members through donation of cash and materials.

“As of today, we would like to thank God that this project is 95 per cent completed, just waiting for the painting and the completion of the toilet and bathroom, for the building to be fully delivered to the Inspector-General of Police through the Lagos State Police Commissioner.

“You will also recall that LERSA has between the 20th of October 2020 and today, donated two vehicles to the Nigerian Police to assist them in the discharge of their duties,” the association stated.

LERSA also stated that it had intervened in various ways to bring relief to security operatives since protests, notably through donation of canopies as temporary accommodation to enable Ajiwe Police Station commence work after the destruction.

The association said it also donated a power generating set, chairs and other relief materials to lessen the impact of the protests on the police station.

It promised to continue intervening in ways that would positively affect the lives of citizens in the Lekki corridor.

The association expressed appreciation to the Lagos State government to which it said it intermittently runs to for the maintenance of roads in the axis and progress in the construction of the Lekki regional road.

LERSA also expressed the belief that the government woud fulfil its promise to start building the coastal road before the end of its term in office.

LERSA said it would continue to pray for a peaceful Lagos and a Lekki Peninsula that will be conducive to living, tourism and business.

