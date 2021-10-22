1xBet becomes a regional partner of Lyon

1xBet has become the official partner of the French football club Lyon. The agreement of one of the leading betting companies in the world and the 7-time champions of France will be for the 2021/22 season, with the possibility of a more extended period.

1xBet becomes Lyon’s exclusive betting partner in Africa (Sub-Saharan and MENA regions). The company gets the right to use the club symbols in its promotional campaigns. Also, while Lyon’s home matches in the French Championship are broadcast in Africa, fans will see 1xBet advertisements on LED boards.

“We are pleased to enter into a partnership with a club of this level. Lyon is one of the strongest clubs in French history. The team has won many Ligue 1 victories, has successfully represented its country in European club tournaments, and recently played in the Champions League semi-finals. In addition, Lyon is very popular in Africa, and this region is extremely important to us, which is also shown by our status as an official partner of CAF.

Lyon is a top-level brand, just like 1xBet. Therefore, we expect a significant synergy from the cooperation. As a result, Lyon fans can prepare for an abundance of promotions, special offers and pleasant surprises that will allow them to get even more positive emotions from the sport and the results of their team,” said 1xBet spokesman Alex Sommers.

According to him, the company expects this cooperation to assist Lyon in its bid for the French championship. Moreover, recently, with the support of 1xBet, Kairat became the champions of Kazakhstan after a 16-year break.

Already all Lyon fans can enjoy the best conditions for betting on their favourite club. In particular, players in Africa can register at 1xBet with a special promo code 1XOL and receive a boosted bonus, which they can immediately use for betting.

About 1xBet

1xBet is an innovative bookmaker brand founded in 2007 with a world-class reputation of excellence. It is one of the most progressive companies in the industry, with offices in Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America. Every month 1xBet offers its customers bets on tens of thousands of sports events, including live ones.

1xBet is the official partner of the African Cup of Nations, the global partner of FC Barcelona, ​​the official broadcast sponsor of the Italian Serie A and the official media partner of LaLiga.

