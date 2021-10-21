HP Launches ‘Mentor-a-Teacher Program’ in Nigeria

Nosa Alekhuogie

In commemoration of International Day of the Girl 2021, HP has launched its new Mentor-a-Teacher program.

The initiative brings together the complete education network to empower educators to develop new learning methods for pupils.

This unique initiative is part of HP’s Partnership and Technology for Humanity (PATH), a program to pave the way toward digital equity for underserved communities around the world – focusing on education, healthcare and economic opportunities. Earlier this year HP committed to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people by 2030.

As the world continues to adapt to virtual and remote working, adjustments in education are needed too. Technology can support learning, using a hybrid of distance and in-classroom learning tools and resources, to continue students’ development. Educators today are under immense pressure to quickly pivot the way they teach, as they transition to hybrid in-person and online learning models. Not only do they need the right physical devices, but they also need expert guidance on all aspects on the move to digital learning – from IT consultancy, digital learning courses, soft skills development, and more.

HP is working collaboratively with Girl Rising, an initiative that gives children access to tell their stories with the intent to change the way the world values girls, and their education and 1 Million Teachers (1MT), to develop and empower educators. Nearly 100 HP employees across the globe in Palo Alto, Lagos, Boise, Vancouver, South Africa, among others, will serve as mentors to teachers in Nigeria to increase gender awareness, sensitization, and education, by leveraging resources provided by Girl Rising. During bi-annual cohorts, mentors at HP will meet with their mentees virtually for two hours a month, for six months.

Country Head for HP Nigeria, Emanuel Asika, said: “1MT is excited to work with Girl Rising and HP to accelerate the achievement of SDG 4 and SDG 5. We are even more excited about how this collaboration will help us to advance our mission of building a critical mass of highly capable educators from the most underserved communities across the world.”

Founder and CEO, 1 Million Teachers Inc, Hakeem Subair, said: “Teachers will also gain leadership skills by utilizing HP LIFE such as a free IT and business skills training program offered by the HP Foundation, and other valuable Girl Rising programmes. Mentors are provided with resources, and a framework, to help guide the relationship, and the development of the teachers. Mentees can become mentors once they complete the six-month program, allowing the program to scale to reach one million teachers across Africa ultimately.”

“Together with our partners, and to celebrate International Day of the Girl, HP will help promote and expand girls’ access to quality education as part of our strategy to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people by 2030. We understand and appreciate that teachers play a crucial role in helping girls stay in school. This can lead to incredible outcomes such as closing the gender equality gap, driving positive change for their communities, and even combatting climate change,” the statement said.

“By joining forces now with Girl Rising, and 1 Million Teachers, we will make an even greater impact on girls’ education, and on digital equity as we strive to become the world’s most sustainable, and just, technology company. We are thrilled HP employees are also taking the reins to help these teachers to expand their skillsets,” Asika stated.

The new programme is part of HP’s commitment to extending HP’s education reach, and to enabling better learning outcomes for 100 million people globally by 2025.

