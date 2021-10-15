CDS: 250 Bandits ‘Neutralised’ After Telecoms Blackout in N’West, 600 Arrested

*Says terrorists not amassing around FCT, Niger

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The military authorities, yesterday, announced the killing of 250 bandits as well as arrest of 600 others terrorising the North West, as testament to some of the new security measures taken lately, especially, the shutting down of telecommunications services in that part of the country.

The military high command also refuted claims in some quarters that terrorist groups had begun to amass around Abuja and Niger State, even as it explained the current military operations in the South East, saying it has no discriminatory undertone.

Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, who made these disclosure while featuring at a ministerial briefing put together by the Presidential Media Team at the State House, Abuja, said no fewer than 250 bandits had been killed following telecommunication blackout in parts of the Northwest region since September, this year.

He added that over 600 other bandits had been captured in the successful military operations facilitated by the interruption of the telephone and internet services in some states in the zone.

His words: “We are responsible for the security content in that regard, so to that extent, looking at the numbers, from the last report that I got on Monday, we have neutralised over 250 of the bandits, we have equally arrested well over 600 and because it is a continuous thing, the figures might also change.”

Military operations against the bandits were intensified with a sudden shutdown of the telecoms services in the Northwestern state of Zamfara early last month and it was extended to parts of Sokoto, Katsina, and Kaduna States, all in the Northwest zone.

Irabor said the strategy has so far been helpful to the military’s operations in that part of the country, including the rescue of kidnapped persons from various camps of the bandits.

According to him, “The shutdown will remain as long as it is necessary. The shutdown is more of a blessing than anything else. Telecommunication in the Northwest was shut down out of necessity. We have achieved successes within this period.”

With the ongoing operations, the CDS said government’s primary objective was to ensure the peace and wellbeing of every citizen.

“I will like to also indicate that the rescue operations have led to the rescue of many of those recruited by the bandits, which is also part and parcel of that action and is not limited to Zamfara State but it also extends to Sokoto and Katsina,” Irabor explained.

He said the military was ready to scale up operations across the country, in view of the worrisome security situation, adding that a larger number of the bandits had been identified in the Northwest region.

“Of course, a few who are having inroads into the North-central, we are taking action, so that they do not spread beyond the known locations. But more seriously, a larger number of the bandits remain in the northwest.

“The Primary objective of government is to ensure the peace and well-being of every citizen so, we undertake our operations and activities to ensure there is peace, development and the provision of amenities that aggregate to governance,” he said.

Explaining why banditry attacks have remained relatively high, since the military launched major onslaught against them, he said, “they are essentially, where they are. That is the reason why we are pursuing them. But more seriously, a larger number of the bandits remain in the North West. Of course, a few who are having in-road into the North Central, we are taking action, so that they do not spread beyond the known locations. But let me tell you also that threat as it were, whether terrorism, banditry, or any form of criminality, are not confined to boundaries.

“This is the reason why when we speak to issues that have to do with national security, it is placed in context with our neighbours, because, if all is well in our home and all is not well with our neighbours, then, of course, we can’t have peace. So, this is the reason why kineticism has become an approach in this regard.

“And for many of you who have been very close observers, I want you to know that there are greater interactions that we have with our neighbours and we do not also want to offset the good relations we have with our neighbours, because it is from the enlightened self-interest perspective that we would do that”.

Irabor, however, allayed the fears of a possible regrouping of suspected terrorists within the vicinity of Abuja and Niger State, describing the source of the said information as handiwork of mischief makers.

The Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, had on Wednesday, raised the alarm that it had intelligence from some sources that the terrorists had started setting up camps around the FCT and Niger State, calling for immediate action.

But Irabor described the claim as false and should be discountenanced forthwith, stating that many people pushing out information do so to ‘fly agenda kites’, adding that if there was anything as being claimed by those raising the alarm, the military would have known.

His words: “Well, that’s interesting, but can I please confirm to you that what we saw was social media reports raising some form of apprehension as to the presence of some alien individuals or criminal elements within the precincts of the FCT, to which we have taken measures to confirm or not and then in our efforts, we have seen that that the report is not true and besides, we have equally taken measures to ensure that should anyone be desiring or having an idea to do that, then that has not happened.

“One thing you must understand is that by virtue of the current environment, climate, okay, technology climate, as it were, fear is being duplicated by various means and so, some individuals that have ideas, the only way they can sell the idea is by pushing it to the public, hoping that there will be an acceptance of that idea.

“So, if the security agencies are oblivious about certain… of course they get hoodwinked and then, of course, lose focus. So, for you as members of the press, you must have also come to terms with that reality, that sometimes you’ll find that many of these reports have an intended aim, an intended purpose and so the narrative has to be created to make it fit into that purpose.

“This is why sometimes some people have to have a rebuttal, some have to say actually, this news is fake and so on and so forth. But on this matter, it is not true. Is it true, it’s not a true report”.

On the alleged military brutality in the Southeast, Irabor said the perception of discriminatory military engagement against the people of the region was not correct.

Addressing why the military chose to scale up operations in the Southeast, while bandits in the Northwest and Northcentral zones were considered for negotiations, and repentant terrorists in the Northeast were being rehabilitated, the Defence Chief emphasised that insecurity varies from region to region.

He explained that, what you find in the Southeast was different from what was obtainable in the North, adding that despite the military engagement in the Southeast, he had led discussions with people of the area.

He said while Nigerians have the right to pass their views to government, they must not do so through the use of violence, saying, “if anyone thinks they can try the armed forces, let him try the shape of the armed forces.”

Also, on the activities of the Muslim cleric, Sheikh Gumi, who had been leading negotiations with bandits, the CDS said Gumi did not work for the military but that the military would equally not prevent anyone from playing his part in the fight against insecurity.

He said what was not acceptable to the military was when such persons work at cross-purposes with security agencies’ objectives.

Asked to confirm the news that the the leader of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), Abu Musab Al-Barnawi, was dead, the Defence boss said, “I can authoritatively confirm to you that Abu Musab is dead. As simple as that. He is dead and remains dead.”

