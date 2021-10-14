Stakeholders call for Collaboration as CopterJet International Launches

Promoters of Aviation specialist service firm, Copterjet International have called for strategic collaboration with stakeholders to drive growth, transformation and development in Nigeria’s aviation value chain.

The company, which officially launched recently at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), said that with the right initiatives, support and collaboration with key players; the Nigerian aviation industry would drive economic prosperity and sustainability.

Speaking during the highbrow event, Chief Executive Officer, Copterjet International, Captain Toluwa Olorunyomi stated that the company is fully prepared to step into the aviation industry from the top end of the market with the capacity to drive growth and development, not only in Nigeria’s aviation industry but in Africa at large.

According to Olorunyomi, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global aviation ecosystem and its fallout on the tourism and hospitality businesses have created an opportunity for stakeholders to identify strategies and innovative solutions that would change the narratives in the business space; hence it is a fitting time for Copterjet to emerge.

“At Copterjet, our vision is premised on a resolute mandate to transform the aviation industry in Nigeria and beyond. We have drawn a detailed roadmap with back-end strategy geared towards driving major initiatives that would herald a new era of opportunities to position Nigeria’s aviation industry as a global powerhouse. Our coming marks the beginning of a new dawn and also a historic event in the aviation industry, ”he stated.

Speaking on the need for innovative solutions that will propel the aviation industry to the fore of global competitiveness, Olorunyomi stated that collaboration with key stakeholders, such as government and the private sector will play a critical role. According to him, Copterjet is focused on building strong and dynamic partnerships with people from diverse backgrounds as no entity can possibly drive structural transformation alone; hence strategic collaboration is key.

“I call on captains of industry to rise to the occasion and make Nigeria the hub of aviation in Africa. We have the number, we have the strength and so it is high time we leveraged on our strengths. We must be as competitive as possible in the industry given the necessary support”, he added.

Also speaking at the event, National President, National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), Engr. Abednego Galadima, lauded Copterjet for its commitment to taking aviation to an enviable height, stating that the company’s emergence at a time COVID -19 is still ravaging all sectors of the economy including aviation is a favourable development.

He said that the services which the company offers would not only help airline operators but also other aviation stakeholders.

“Copterjet will provide solutions to aircraft and equipment leasing where there has been a huge gap for years. With greater cooperation in the industry, Nigeria will experience newness and that will spur a new impetus in the industry. They have come and are here for the good of all,” Galadima stated.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

