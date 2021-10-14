Security Task Force Arrests Bandits, Informants in Niger

By Laleye Dipo

No fewer than 22 people suspected to be bandits’ informants have been arrested by men of the Joint Security Task Force deployed in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The arrest of the suspects followed a raid carried out by the task force on the hideouts of the informants.

It was learnt that some of the suspects were arrested with riffles and other dangerous weapons and have been taken to security facilities in Zumba town for onward movement to the Police Command headquarters in Minna.

It was also gathered that the security task force and members of the local vigilantes ambushed fleeing bandits during which it was reported that many of the bandits were neutralized.

However, according to a source, a community leader at Farindoki and two members of the local vigilante died in the operation that lasted for about two hours and took place Tuesday evening.

“A number of motorcycles and AK47 riffles and machine guns were recovered from the bandits,” the source said.

All efforts to get confirmation of the story from the state command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, were unsuccessful as he did not pick calls made to his cell phones.

