Group Roots for Ohuabunwa to Become PDP National Secretary

By Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo

Stakeholders of the South-east caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have been urged to adopt former Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, as a consensus candidate for the post of the national secretary of the main opposition party.

A pressure group known as “PDP Rescue Mandate,” made the call yesterday in Umuahia, saying that the micro-zoning of the post of national scribe to the South-east zone has presented a good opportunity for the party to go for the best at this critical period of the party’s renewal.

The national convention of the PDP during which members of the National Working Committee (NWC) would be elected is scheduled to hold on October 30, 202.

The group made its position known in a statement signed by its coordinator, Hon. Henry Okeke, from Anambra State and Secretary, Okechukwu Okafor from Enugu.

It considered Ohuabunwa the best choice “after a long search for someone with the competence, national appeal and capacity for the job.

“Ohuabunwa has the proficiency and wealth of experience to bring to bear in repositioning PDP to take over as the ruling national party.”

The group argued that since Abia and Enugu States are the only PDP-controlled states in South-east, the lot for the PDP National Secretary should automatically fall on them.

“We have taken time to search for a reliable, capable hand in South-east with the national appeal to go for the position and we are convinced that Senator Ohuabunwa has the capacity and charisma to deliver.

“South-east PDP has to field its best for the position of national secretary of the party. The office, because of the enormity of task involved requires an experienced and competent hand with national acceptance,” the group said.

The statement further reminded stakeholders in the party that Ohuabunwa “has remained a loyal, committed and dedicated member of PDP since inception both in good and odd times.

“The position of Secretary should be for trusted party loyalists like him and not for those jumping from one party to another.”

