QC Principal Tasks Teachers on Professionalism

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Principal, Queen’s College, Lagos, Dr. Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye, has advised teachers to be professional and portray the teaching positively to attract the youths.

Speaking during the celebration of World Teachers’ Day at the school, she said the government had already provided incentives for people to go into the profession and that teachers are not the least paid in the country.

“So it is for the teachers to now work on themselves to make the profession attractive to those outside. They should dress well, comport themselves in a manner befitting of this noble profession,” said Yakubu-Oyinloye.

On the theme of the celebration ‘Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery’, Yakubu-Oyinloye said with the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent closure of schools, the teachers ensured that the students did not miss out, they deployed several online channels to continue imparting knowledge in their students.

“Our students did not suffer, and even now that we have resumed, we ensured that we covered our syllabus. Our teachers have been innovative, creative and hard-working. So we put this programme together to celebrate our teachers for their resourcefulness, hard work and dedication to duty. These teachers have been taking care of the students like their own children,” she said.

She also thanked the minister and minister of state for education, as well as the permanent secretary in the ministry for the extension of teachers’ years of service to 65 years.

She stated that teachers learn a lot on the job and have a lot of experience. “So for us to put the experience to use in moulding these young ones, the government has graciously agreed to extend our retirement age to 65. We want to appreciate them for that and they informed us that there will be a new salary scale in January 2022. This will encourage them to put in their best, knowing that the government recognises them and has their interest at heart.”

In his remarks, the chairman of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), Damola Adewuyi, described teachers as the backbone of the society, who spearhead change by shaping and building students’ personalities and making them ideal citizens of the country.

While thanking teachers on behalf of parents, he said considering the great impact on the growth, development, and well-being of students and the nation, one must agree that teaching is a noble profession.

The event also witnessed the presentation of household items to the teachers.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

