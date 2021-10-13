Ndidi on Man Utd’s Radar in January Transfer Window

Manchester United are believed to be weighing the option of considering making a €60 million move for Nigeria and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, in the January transfer window.

The defensive midfield position remains a problematic role at United with the Super Eagles enforcer generously mentioned as capable of plugging the leakage.

The likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic have failed to impress this season, while there are talks of Frenchman, Paul Pogba, leaving on a free Transfer next summer.

According to fichajes.net, Ndidi is top target for ‘The Red Devils’ when the transfer window reopens on January 1 next year.

“The situation so far in the team in that area is critical and if it continues like this they will not think for a second whether to make this signing,” reported the publication.

The Nigerian international has been one of the most consistent performers for Leicester City and widely regarded as one of the best ball winners in the Premier League.

Ndidi was linked with United in the summer as well.

His transfer market value is put at 60 Million Euros after Leicester City bought him from Belgian club Genk four years ago for about 18 Million Euros.

