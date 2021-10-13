LASG Authorises CoolSpring Molecular Laboratory Accredited to Carry out COVID-19 PCR Tests

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has authorised CoolSpring Molecular Laboratory, a medical diagnostic centre in Victoria Island, to carry out COVID-19 PCR tests.

The laboratory was approved following a rigorous accreditation and validation process by the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) and the Lagos State Biobank.

CoolSpring Molecular Laboratory offers high-standard COVID-19 PCR tests to air travellers flying out of or into Nigeria, corporate organisations and other individuals who want to know their COVID-19 status. The RT Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) is the gold standard for detecting and tracking the COVID-19 virus.

According to Dr Austin Ebhomielen, Chief Medical Director, FaithCity Hospital, parent company of CoolSpring Molecular Laboratory, “We are excited to collaborate with the Lagos state government to fight COVID-19.

“This accreditation will provide Lagosians with access to accurate and efficient COVID-19 PCR tests thereby increasing our testing ability as a country and bringing us nearer to eliminating the pandemic”.

At CoolSpring Molecular Laboratory, he highlighted that their objectives is to provide excellence in testing services and offer innovative and exceptional analytical processes.

Ebhomielen noted that individuals who are interested in taking COVID-19 PCR tests can register/book appointments for the test online via their website.

He assured Nigerians that the test results are guaranteed within 24 to 48hours after sample collection and results can be verified online.

In addition to onsite services, “We provide home testing for individuals who require more privacy and need the service in the comfort of their homes. We however assure and respect the privacy of all patients within and outside our facilities.”

CoolSpring Molecular Laboratory, he said, is a medical diagnostic centre with a mission to provide excellence in testing services, innovative and exceptional analytical processes that guarantee predictable, improved product quality level, faster turnaround time and accurate testing integrity requirements.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

