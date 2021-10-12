NDPHC Announces Completion of Lafia Transmission Substation

Emmanuel Addeh

Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC), has announced the commissioning of its 330/132/3kV, 2x150MVA and 2x60MVA transmission sub-station constructed in Lafia, Nasarawa state.

Head, Communication and Public Relations, NDPHC, Mr. Emmanuel Ojor, in a statement in Abuja, noted that it will be the first time that the state capital, Lafia and its environments would be connected to the national grid since its creation on October 1, 1996.

Executive Director, Networks, NDPHC, Ifeoluwa Oyedele, who led a team from the company on a pre-commissioning inspection visit to Akurba, Lafia where the station is located, said when energised, residents of the area and its environs would experience both social and economic boom as electricity supply will get a boost.

“The project will enhance uninterrupted power supply. Before now, even the Government House, Lafia could not run on electricity from the distribution network because the 33kV line that comes from Akwanga is grossly inadequate to power the state capital and its environs.

“Fortunately, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has already awarded the necessary distribution contracts that will ensure that as soon as the transmission substation is commissioned, the whole area would be powered,” he said.

While describing the construction as a ‘landmark project’ for the Buhari Administration, Oyedele said the project was being completed in record time.

“The project has tremendous local content built into it as most of the technicians and engineers who did the construction were Nigerians thereby increasing local capacity.

“Many factories including heavy industries are now springing up in Nasarawa state in anticipation of the commissioning of the transmission substation as they are now rest assured of adequate supply of electricity.

“What we have been watching on television and hearing about happening in other places is what we are now witnessing in our own community too”, NDPHC quoted one Ibrahim Mohammed, youth leader of Akurba community in Lafia, as saying.

He disclosed that youths in the community had ensured that no harm came near any of the workers at the site and that no incidence of theft was recorded.

Deputy Managing Director of AK-AY Elektrik, the contractor handling the project, Dr. Mohammed Gumi, gave the assurance that the project would be completely ready for commissioning within the next few weeks when connection to the national grid through the line-in, line-out will be completed.

The transmission substation has the capacity to deliver and meet 240MW of load demand and will also help to provide back-feed to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) if the need arises.

