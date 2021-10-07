NASCO Denies Reports of Involvement in Criminal Activity

The Management of NASCO Group Nigeria has decried the defamatory and slanderous contents of an online article currently being circulated on social media about its business. In a statement, the company said, “We state categorically that we have never, and will never be sponsors to any criminal act, organization, or violence of any kind that will disrupt the peace and tranquility of the Nigerian state or any country in the world.

“After the unfortunate events of 2001, thousands of people and entities around the world were subjected to various investigations. A detailed examination by the United Nations Security Council and the US Government totally exonerated NASCO’s late founder, Dr. Ahmed Nasreddin, and his business interest of all false allegations. It was clearly establsuhed that NASCO ws never at any time associated with the sponsorship of terrorism – directly or indirectly – anywhere in the world. (Reference: United Nations Security Council Resolution SC/9172 dated 15 November 2007 & United Nations Security Council Resolution S/2008/25 dated 17 January 2008).”

NASCO added, “A similar investigation was carried out by the NAtional Intelligence Agency of Nigeria, where it also came to the same conclusion, thereby exonerating our late founder and NASCO Group of any act or complicity in the sponsorship of terrrorism in Nigeria or in any other country. (Reference: National Intelligence Agency of Nigeria, Report to the Presidency, dated 11 April 2008)

“Contrary to false allegations, at no time were the assets of NASCO Group Nigeria and/or any of its associated trade, commercial and business interests ever seized nor their accounts frozen due to any of these investigations. NASCO can also categorically affirm that it has never been associated with nor had businesses dealings with any of the persons mentioned in the false report.

“NASCO Group is one of the leading companies in Nigeria, with an acknowledged legacy of working towards the economic growth and development of the nation, while positively impacting the lives of millions of people. Since 1963, the company has been committed to best practices in the manufacturing of quality products of international standards.”

The company added that over the last 58 years, it has achieved many milestones and is still contributing significantly to Nigeria’s rich agricultural and industrial heritage.

“The company directly employs thousands of talented people across its various sites, and indirectly sustains the employment and livelihood of thousands more people across the nation. We actively support thousands of local farmers from whom we source maize for our award-winning, whole-flaked NASCO Cornflakes.

“We therefore firmly reject this false report, which was done in a clearly orchestrated manner with malicious intent, aimed at causing commercial damage to our successful brands. It speaks volumes that the individual responsible for this mischievous article chose to only feature false allegations almost two-decades old, while intentionally leaving out the final UN resolutions and the accompanying exonerations.As with all false and hate-filled articles, the truth will always prevail. NASCO will continue to “provide quality life” for Nigeria and its people, “it stated.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

