JOHESU Seeks Resolution of Dispute Over Salary Structure

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) has said it expects the federal government to resolve once and for all, the tortuous issue of adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) involving its members.

The union regretted that the salary adjustment had lingered since January 2, 2014 (almost 8 years) now.

In a communique issued at the end of the expanded hybrid National Executive Council meeting of JOHESU, held on October, 4, 2021, in Abuja, the union stated that it wants to give the federal government a conducive environment to present an update on developments with regards to the major demands, especially in the area of adjustment of CONHESS.

The communiqué signed by the acting National Chairman of JOHESU, Mr. Matthew Ajorutu said the leadership of union had reasoned that, “it was necessary to give the federal government a conducive environment to present an update on developments with regards to the major demands of JOHESU especially in the area of adjustment of CONHESS as it was done with Consolidated Medical Salary Scale (CONMESS) while also showing evidence based data of the circularisation of the redress of all highlighted service delivery challenges peculiar to members of JOHESU.”

However, the union lauded the federal government for the marginal paradigm shift in resolving some of its demands particularly as it relates the on-going payment of outstanding COVID-19 Special Inducement and Hazard Allowance.

The JOHESU communiqué further stated: “In a bid to avoid an endless circus show, the leadership of JOHESU needs to make it unambiguously clear that the meeting with the federal government on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 will be the ultimate litmus test to evaluate the seriousness of the federal government to resolve once and for all, the tortuous subject matter of adjustment of CONHESS which has lingered since January 2, 2014 (almost 8 years) now and also determine the depth of industrial harmony in the Health Sector.

“Finally, NEC-in-Session unanimously adopts a resolution to put on hold the notice of strike action due to expire mid-night today, 4th October, 2021 and wait for the outcome of the meeting with Federal Government on 6th October, 2021 before issuing a fresh notice of fifteen days.”

