House Urges NSA, Security Agencies to Contain Blood Spill in Anambra

•Situation in state is critical, says Gbajabiamila

Udora Orizu



Members of the House of Representatives at their Tuesday plenary urged the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno and other security agencies to deploy all necessary machinery to Anambra State towards containing the increasing spate of killings in the state.

The House also mandated its committees on National Security, Intelligence and Police Affairs to ensure that normalcy was restored in the state and report within three weeks for further legislative action.

The resolutions were sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance, sponsored by Hon. Chris Emeka Azugbogu (APC, Anambra).

Moving the motion, Azugbogu expressed grave concerns over the security breaches that were taking place in Anambra State.

The lawmaker, while noting that Anambra used to be a very peaceful state, said the state hadbeen turned into a center of attacks by unknown gunmen.

According to him, the killings were orchestrated by mischief-makers who were bent on causing tension and panic in the state ahead of the upcoming November 6 election in Anambra State.

Making reference to a recent attack on his convoy, which led to the death of one of his drivers, the lawmaker said no single day passed without a reported case of robbery, abduction and outright killings in the state, adding that the perpetrators had no human conscience in them.

He said, “On Tuesday 28th September, Dr Chike Akunyili, the husband of the late DG of NAFDAC, Prof Dora Akunyili and 8 others were slaughtered at Nkpor, Onitsha Anambra State. The next day, police station in Orumba north was attacked and people were killed. Further aware that on 30th September, my vehicle was attacked along Nnewi Nnobi road,leading to ultimate death of one of my drivers.

“The offices of Department of state security were also burnt down on 3rd October, people were also killed, houses burnt. The House observes that there’s need to work with the security agencies with a view of containing these Acts towards making the state safe for law-abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses.”

Azugbogu warned that unless drastic measure was taken to halt and combat those elements terrorising the state, the events in Anambra would turn into a major crisis in the entire South East and the nation.

Contributing, the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, said the House was aware of the attack on Azugbogu’s vehicle recently and that the situation in Anambra has become very critical.

Also, Hon. Obinna Chidoka, representing Idemili North, South federal constituency of Anambra, said most of the killings were done in his Constituency, and appealed to his colleagues to intervene and put an end to the bloodshed.

His words: “Azubogu’s driver was killed in my constituency, Dr Akunyili was also killed in my constituency, just about 15 minutes drive from my house. And other policemen killed as well were in my constituency. I think that it’s become very worrisome. Now we can hardly go back home and it’s a sad reminder.

“It has come very close home that a sitting member of the House of Representatives vehicle will be attacked. I plead with this House to intervene. While the North East and North West are battling insurgency, the South East shouldn’t. Anambra used to be very peaceful state.”

Again, reacting, Gbajabiamila sought to know the cause of the killings.

Chidoka, who responded, blamed it on what he described as criminal elements, who have infiltrated the IPOB group.

“We have a group agitating for a state of Biafra and with that also have strong criminal elements, who have also joined this group. The agitation initially was non-violent, but you have another group, who’s very criminal in nature and very difficult to contain. It’s a mixture of agitators and strong criminal elements and that’s why I say the police should stand up;they shouldn’t run. The idea of enlisting in the police is that one day you will die in the battle. They should go back there and fight.”

Adopting the motion, the lawmakers observed a minute silence for the late driver and other people, who were killed during the deadly attacks.

