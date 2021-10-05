Insecurity: Anambra CP Visits Igbokwe, Okongwu’s Houses

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Tony Olofu, yesterday led a team of police men on patrol in the state in an effort to provide adequate security.

The commissioner also visited the houses of Lagos State Commissioner, Mr. Joe Igbokwe, and Chu Okongwu, which were burnt down by attackers last Sunday.

A statement issued by the state police spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, stated that Olofu also visited the offices of the Department of State Services (DSS), which was also attacked on the same day.

Ikenga said the police commissioner decided to lead the patrol as a way to boost the confidence of police officers, who have recently become targets for attacks.

He said: “The commissioner today (yesterday) led a team of senior police officers and tactical squads on a confidence-boosting patrol within the state. The CP also visited the scene of recent attacks in the state, including the DSS office in Nnewi and the residences of Joe Igbokwe and Okongwu.

“He also visited Nnewi area command, Otolo, Nnewi Division, among others, to boost the morale of police personnel as part of efforts to tackle the new trends of security breaches in the state.”

He said the commissioner, while condemning the recurring developments of public disturbance and attacks on government facilities and private residences in the state, charged the police personnel to be firm and resolute in resisting attackers, while also charging them to take the battle to the door-step of the perpetrators of these dastardly acts.

The state police boss reassured the Anambra people of the command’s avowed commitment to do everything within its powers to maintain public security and safety in the state.

He enjoined them to remain vigilant, law-abiding and assist the police and the security community with timely and credible crime prevention information.

