Buhari Calls for Peace, Stability in Ethiopia

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has canvassed for unity of purpose among Ethiopians as Prime Minister (PM) Abiy Ahmed began a second five-year term in office.

The president, who spoke yesterday at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, called for peace and stability amid the many challenges facing the East African country.

In his goodwill message at the inauguration of Ahmed for a second five-year term in office, Buhari, according to a statement by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, pledged Nigeria’s continued support for the unity and territorial integrity of Ethiopia.

According to him: ”We are well aware of the many challenges facing the people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and we encourage all parties to come together in the interest of the unity, progress and wellbeing of Ethiopia.

”Your Excellency, you therefore have a great opportunity to continue to work for the peace and stability of Ethiopia.”

He told the Prime Minister that Nigeria, like many other countries, was counting on his leadership to unleash the great economic potential of Ethiopia by expanding investment opportunities, deepening relations and building trust at home and abroad.

Speaking on the elections that brought the 2019 Nobel Peace Laureate back to power, President Buhari said: ”I commend the courage and commitment of the people of Ethiopia to the values and principles of democracy.

”I strongly believe that the outcome of the elections held in June is a reflection of the desire of the Ethiopian people for transformation through a free, fair and credible electoral process.’’

The president noted that Ahmed’s victory at the election, clearly affirmed the confidence of the Ethiopian people in his leadership, courage and credentials, adding that it also underscores the years of his contributions to the development of Ethiopia’s modern democracy.

While wishing the Prime Minister a successful tenure in office, Buhari said he looked forward to more fruitful and robust engagements between the two countries.

The Presidents of Uganda, South Sudan, Djibouti, Senegal, Kenya, Somalia and the Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo also graced the event.

