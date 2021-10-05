2023: Tinubu’s Posters Flood Lagos as SWAGA Intensifies Consultations

Segun James

Although the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has not declared his intention to contest for the 2023 presidential election, a campaign group rooting for his candidature, the South-west Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA’23) has intensified its sensitisation, consultation and mobilisation tour in the state.

Tinubu’s posters for the poll were seen in many strategic areas of the state, such as Ojota, Maryland, Ketu Ikeja, Lagos Island, Ikorodu, Ikotun, Igando, Ojuelegba among others.

The SWAGA’23, which is being led by a former Minister of Works and Media Adviser to the late Chief Moshood Abiola, Mr. Dayo Adeyeye, had inaugurated chapters in Osun, Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti States after its regional inauguration in Ibadan, the political headquarters of western Nigeria, on December 15, 2020.

The group commenced a week-long sensitisation, consultation and mobilisation tour in Lagos with visits to traditional rulers in Badagry, Ikeja, and Lagos Divisions to solicit for their support.

Traditional rulers of Badagry Division of Lagos State have jointly endorsed the national leader of the APC as a presidential aspirant.

The traditional rulers made the pronouncement at a town hall meeting that was organised by the SWAGA’23 on Sunday in Lagos.

Speaking after meeting with traditional rulers in the three divisions of the state, Adeyeye said, the group had been strengthened to forge ahead in its consultations because of the positive responses by millions of Nigerians.

He urged the traditional rulers in the areas visited to prevail on Tinubu, to run for 2023 presidential election.

According to the national chairman of SWAGA 23, Tinubu is preferred for the highest service, having demonstrated that capacity as former governor of Lagos state.

He stressed that Tinubu is eminently qualified to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, saying he would build on the achievements recorded by the administration and inspire a new hope in the future of the country.

Adeyeye described him as a great national asset, a hunter for talent, a lover of human development, an economic problem solver and a bridge builder.

“We are here to visit the traditional rulers because they are a vital element in governance, we were in Badagry yesterday, today, we met with the monarchs in Ikeja Division and Lagos Division”, he said.

The scribe of SWAGA in Lagos, Mr. Khafilat Ogbara, said their visit to the traditional rulers was purposely for sensitisation, consultation and mobilisation of people in different areas of the state ahead of inauguration of the group in the state.

All the monarchs in their response endorsed the candidature of Tinubu and beckoned on him to contest for president.

Prominent among the traditional are Onigando of Igando, Oba Lasisi Gbadamosi, Ojora of Ijora Land, Fatai Ojora, Oniru of Iruland, Oba Gbolahan Lawal, Elegushi of Ikateland and others.

They all also lent their voice to the agitation for his candidature while praying for a successful outing for the group.

Some of the traditional rulers at the event included Oba Dr Momodu Afolabi, the Onijanikin of Ijanikin; Oba Nofiu Dada Elete of Ete Kingdom; Oba Abideen Adekanbi, Osolu of Osolu Kingdom; Oba Mobadenle Oyekan Onilado of Ilado; Oba Caleb Adeniyi, Olojo of Ojo; Oba Dr N.A Akinyemi, Alabirun of Ikare Kingdom; Oba Dr Taofik Adegboyega, Alahun of Imore Apapa; Oba Gausu Rasak Ovaria of Ibeshe.

Others were Oba Kasumu Kosoko, Elekunpa of Ekunpa Kingdom; Oba Musiliu Adio Yussuf, Onisiwo of Tarkwa Bay; Oba Olayinka Lateef, Alado of Ado Kingdom; Oba Dr. Adesina Asade; Oniba Ekun of Iba Kingdom; Oba Sherif Adesina Bello Onigbanko of Igbanko Kingdom; Oba Dr Josiah Ilemobade Aina, the Oloto of Oto Kingdom.

The SWAGA’23 movement had embarked on tour to other South-west states, with Lagos being the present point of call.

The SWAGA’23 visitation and interaction with first-class Obas and Paramount rulers such as the Oni of Ife, Oluwo of Iwo, Alafin of Oyo, Olubadan of Ibadan, Alake of Egba Land, and many more have resulted in a unanimous endorsement of Tinubu’s Presidency.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

