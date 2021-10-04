Igbokwe’s House, DSS, FRSC Buildings Torched in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos State chapter, Joe Igbokwe, has accused members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) of invading his house in Nnewi, Anambra State, and setting it ablaze.

Igbokwe, who is also the chairman of Lagos State Government Wharf Landing Fee Collecting Authority, while reacting to the invasion and arson yesterday, wrote on his Facebook page that: “IPOB has invaded my house in Nnewi about now.“I am sure they razed down my house, given the jerry cans of petrol I saw being offloaded from their Sienna car via CCTV. “To God be the glory. I am still alive!”

Armoured vehicles were seen in one of the trending videos from the industrial town of the state.

Meanwhile, unknown gunmen yesterday also set ablaze the offices of the Directorate of State Service (DSS) and Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Nnewi, Anambra State, leaving two people dead on their trail.

Identities of the victims have not been known, although it was gathered that the casualties might have been hit by stray bullets during gunfire by the gunmen.

According to an eyewitness, the gunmen drove from Owerri Road in the industrial town in four Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and stopped at Emecourt Road Junction where they fired gunshots, which made those in the vicinity scamper for safety before they headed to the nearby DSS and FRSC offices and set them ablaze.

He said: “They later drove through Nkwo Nnewi Triangle roundabout and moved towards Nnobi road.

“Later a military armoured vehicle drove around the town and passed through Emecourt Road. There was no exchange of fire as the military and the gunmen did not meet.

“Later, heavy smoke was seen at the country home of Chief Joe Igbokwe whose house is located off the Nnewi – Oba road”.

It was also gathered that Igbokwe and members of his family were not at home at the time of the incident.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, has confirmed incident of fire in Nnewi, although he did not give details.

In his statement, he said: “At about 2.00 p.m. on October 3, 2021, the command received a distress call of fire incident in Nnewi. The police operatives are currently on ground and the area has since been cordoned off. Further details shall be communicated later.”

