Lagos CP Vows to Arrest Hoodlums Who Killed Policeman

Okehie Tochi

The Lagos State Police Command on Friday confirmed the killing of one of its Officers, and the injuring of a Divisional Police Officer and other Officers, during a raid on a black spot and enforcement of the ban on the use of motorcycles in restricted places in one of the areas of the State on Thursday. There was violence in the Ajao Estate area of the State, when the tactical teams of the Command comprising men who were drawn from the Rapid Response Squad, Taskforce, Ajao Estate Division and other Divisions carried out a raid of identified flash points and enforcing the ban on the use of motorcycles in restricted areas in the Estate and similar places in the State.

However, in the ensuing violence, there were reports that some Policemen were killed, while others were injured with an unspecified number of hoodlums arrested in the area.

However, confirming the death of one of its Officers, the State Police Command disclosed that the Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Kazeem Sumonu Abonde, attached to the Operations Department of the Command was killed by the hoodlums during the raid.

The Police Officer, also a Lawyer, was preparing towards his retirement in few months to commence law practice, when he was cut down in the prime of his life.

The Police also confirmed that the DPO, Ajao Estate, CSP Abdullahi Malla and other Police Officers also sustained varying degrees of injuries, while the corpse of the murdered CSP Abonde was deposited at the Yaba Mainland Hospital for autopsy.

According to the statement by the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu: “The Lagos State Police Command lost one of its finest Officers during a raid on criminal hideouts in Ajao Estate, Lagos State on 23rd September, 2021.

“After the successful operations which led to the arrest of some of the suspects, other criminal elements and hoodlums in their large numbers laid siege to the exit of the Estate, and attacked the Policemen with guns, cutlasses and other weapons.

“Unfortunately, during the attack, CSP Kazeem Sumonu Abonde attached to the Operations Department of the Command, was killed by the hoodlums. The DPO, Ajao Estate, CSP Abdullahi Malla and other Police Officers sustained varying degrees of injuries. The corpse of the deceased officer has been deposited at the Yaba Mainland Hospital for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, while condemning the attack on the Policemen who were carrying out their legitimate duty at the time, has directed that a discreet investigation into the incident should be carried out immediately. The CP has also vowed to ensure that all suspects responsible for this dastardly act, will be brought to book soon.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

