Breaking: Gunmen Abduct Retired AVM Smith in Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Gunmen on Monday night abducted Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Sikiru Smith (rtd.), a former Chief of Logistics, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in Ajah area of Lagos State.

Smith, a cousin to former Inspector-General of Police and current Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith, was abducted at his site in front of Blenco Supermarket.

According to his aide, one Corporal Odiji, the masked men had stormed the site where he was overseeing some work and opened fire to scare off people.

They abducted the AVM, who also doubles as Chairman of Double Wealth Ventures Limited, a dredging and engineering firm, and escaped in their getaway boat.

Confirming AVM Smith’s kidnap, the state police spokesman, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said: “We are aware of the incident. Concerted efforts are ongoing to rescue him unhurt and arrest the perpetrators.”

More details later.

