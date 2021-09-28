Akeredolu to Assent to Ondo Security Trust Fund Bill Today

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, will today sign a bill for the establishment of the state Security Trust Fund into law.

The governor had signed the bill establishing the Ondo State Security Network, Amotekun Corps, into law in his first tenure in office, and also recently assented to the anti-open grazing bill among several other steps taken by his administration to ensure maximum security of the people of the state.

A statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, noted that “the signing of the bill for the establishment of the state Security Trust Fund into law will further consolidate the efforts of the governor on securing the lives and property of the people of the state.”

It noted that it was part of Akeredolu’s commitment to sustaining his administration’s efforts and ensuring effective functioning of the security structure in the state.

According to Olatunde, “The State Security Trust Fund Bill, when signed into law, will, among several other objectives, sustain the gains already recorded on security in the state and enable the government to source for fund outside its limited resources to strengthen the state security architecture.”

