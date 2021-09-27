Edo Police Declare Two Wanted over Alleged N27m Fraud

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Police Command has declared two male suspects, Mr. Donald Enwereji and Mr. Desmond Alabi Omotakpor, wanted over their alleged involvement in a case of N27 million frauds.

Consequently, a warrant of arrest has been issued by a Magistrate Court in Benin City against the suspects.

According to the police command, the two were wanted for the offences of “Conspiracy, Advance Fee Fraud, Obtaining Money Under False Pretense and Diversion of Funds” to the tune of Twenty Seven Million Naira (N27,000,000.00) in Benin City.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Mr. Bello Kontongs, one of the suspects, Desmond Alabi Omotakpor, “is a supervisor in GT Fast Food located at First East Circular Road Benin City. He is Esan by tribe. He hails from Ujemen-Ekpoma in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

He is 31 years old, 5.5 feet tall, bulky body weight, round face, large mouth, thin lips, good teeth, black eyes, dark in complexion, round chin, large head and low forehead.

“He was last seen on 24th August, 2021 and his last known address is No. 13 Ifouah Street, off Benin-Agbor Road Benin City, Edo State.”

The statement alleged that the second suspect, Enwereji “is a supervisor in GT Fast Food located at Uselu Road Benin City. He is Igbo by tribe. He hails from Ezinihitte Mbaise in Imo state and he is 35 years old, 5 feet tall, medium built, oval face, no tribal marks, thin lips, good teeth, black eyes, fair in complexion, medium head, low forehead ,eye bra but not too bushy.”

He was last seen on 22nd August, 2021. His last known address is No. 6 Aroko street, off Benin Agbor Road, Ogbeson Quarters, Benin City, Edo state. Total amount stolen in stock is Twenty Two Million Naira (N22,000,000.00).

“If any of the two wanted persons are seen, they should be arrested and handed over to the nearest police station. Anyone with useful information that could lead to their arrest should contact the nearest police station or the Commissioner of Police Edo State, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Benin City, Police Public Relations Officer, Edo state police command.”

