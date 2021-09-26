Mike Truth to Hit Airwave with EP, DEFINE

Seasoned gospel artiste and businessman, Mike Truth Adeyemo, with stage name Truth, is set to hit airwave with his music project – the ‘DEFINE’ EP.

Truth said the new musical project aims to propagate the gospel of Christ in cities and villages across the country, particularly in his state, Ekiti.

‘DEFINE’ EP, the singer pledges, would be another banger project after the success of his previous two projects – ‘Hallelujah’, his debut single and ‘Bigger Man’, his second.

Born in Lagos on 25 August 1983, Truth is a singer with bias for gospel music alongside his main business, Truth Records and WTL Investors Inc.

For his early life, the artiste moved to Maryland United States when he was 15. He went to Duval High School before he went on to Bowie State University, Prince Georges Community College, UMUC, and the University of Phoenix.

He launched into music when he joined Anglican Church Imesi-Ekiti’s Choir. In 2004, he started a music label called Jill Entertainment. An artiste, Slim-Mo, joined the label and in the following year, Olumuyiwa and Slim-Mo teamed up to record an album, ‘The Struggle’.

Having founded Jill Inc., a marketing and promotion compan, a sub-division of Jill Entertainment, Olumuyiwa’s clientele included Young Buck from G-UNIT, Jamaican artiste Lady-Saw. The company, however, folded up following the aggressive hit of the 2008 economic recession.

The praise singer soon started WTL Investors Inc. It had the subsidiaries WTL Wireless Solutions, WTL Tags and Title, and WTL Pack and Ship. Again, he founded Truth Records in Nigeria and signed four underground artistes. He soon signed himself under the record label as well after which he released “Hallelujah”, under the stage name “TRUTH”. He executed the song alongside Samklef, popular Nigerian producer and singer.

