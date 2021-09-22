Senate Passes Orthopedic Hospital Establishment Bill, One Other

Another bill for Deba medical centre scales second reading

By Deji Elumoye and Juliet Akoje

The Senate has passed two bills for the establishment of an Orthopedic hospital in Dekina, Kogi State and Federal College of Education, Omuo-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The approval of the two bills was sequel to

the consideration of two separate reports by the Senate Committees on Health (Secondary and Tertiary); and Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

The reports were presented by Senators Yahaya Oloriegbe and Nora Daduut.

Oloriegbe, in his presentation observed that Nigeria is one of the densely populated countries in the world which “is plagued with poverty and an exceedingly high burden of disease.”

According to him, Orthopedics such as musculoskeletal disorders, spine disease, cancers, tumors and congenital defects are suffered by many citizens without adequate care.

He explained that, Orthopedic hospitals are important in improving health care in patients, adding that locating one in Dekina would bring healthcare closer to residents of densely populated urban and rural communities.

Also, a bill seeking to provide legal framework for the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre in Deba, Gombe State, scaled second reading on Tuesday.

The bill sponsored by Senator Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central) was referred by the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, to the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary).

The Committee which is chaired by Senator Oloriegbe was given four weeks to report back to the Senate.

In a related development, a bill to establish the Federal College of Education, Bassambiri, Bayelsa State also scaled second reading.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Biobarakuma Degi -Eremienyo (Bayelsa East).

The Senate President referred the bill after it was considered to the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND for further legislative work.

The Committee which is chaired by Senator Ahmad Baba Kaita is also expected to turn in its report in four weeks.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

