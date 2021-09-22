Queen’s College Honours 100 Students, 30 Staff

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Queen’s College Lagos principal, Dr. Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye, says academic excellence and dedication are invaluable as the school honours 100 students and 30 staff.

The principal stated this at the college’s prize-giving day held recently in Lagos.

”Today, we are doing our prize-giving day. We are celebrating excellence, hard work, loyalty, responsibility, and talents among the students and staff. The staff recognised were drawn from both the academic and non-academic categories,” said Yakubu-Oyinloye.

“We normally do it every year. But last year, we were unable to, because of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic. We seized the occasion to celebrate over 100 students and over 30 staff of the college, across the board, for their hard work and sterling performance.”

The college awarded the students not only for their academic performance but also moral accomplishments. The school’s employees were also recognised for putting in their best in the interest of the institution.

“We also recognised the most improved students.”

The principal explained that the essence was to motivate others, saying that the college believes that everyone and every position is as important as the other,” Yakubu-Oyinloye added.

She also lauded the efforts of the old girls in ensuring that the torch of their alma mater kept shining brighter.

On how prepared the college is to welcome its JS1 students for the new academic session, Yakubu-Oyinloye stated that the school had set up a conducive teaching and learning environment to welcome the girls.

She said the Federal Ministry of Education’s permanent secretary, Sonny Echono, recently inaugurated a brand new hostel to accommodate all the JS1 students.

While commending the government for supporting the college, Yakubu-Oyinloye appealed for more projects, more interventions, requesting more teaching and non-teaching staff.

The principal commended the executive members of the college PTA, who ensured better living conditions for students in collaboration with the management.

