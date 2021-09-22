LAPO Partners SAKL, to Fund Purchase, Distribution of Tricycles in Nigeria

Sunday Ehigiator

The management of LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Stallion Auto Keke Limited (SAKL) aimed at facilitating the introduction, distribution and funding of the purchase of the SAKL Bajaj RE250 tricycle product by Nigerians.

In a statement yesterday, the Head, Communications and Branding, LAPO, Oluremi Akande, said the partnership would leverage on LAPO’s over 500 branch network, across 34 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, and its micro-credit loan disbursement intervention.

Providing more insight, Executive Director, Operations Division, Mrs, Faith Osazuwa-Ojo, said, “Our partnership with SAKL underscores an alignment of a common vision of social and economic empowerment through the provision of easy and reliable platforms to actualize the dreams of economic-dependency of an average Nigerian in a sustainable manner.

“As a leading Microfinance bank in Nigeria, we remain committed to our over 30 years mandate of social and economic empowerment of members of low-income households.”

Speaking on behalf of the Managing Director SAKL, the Bussiness Head, Mr. Mandar Ghadje, said, “Stallion Auto Keke Limited is a leading global player in the tricycle business, the Bajaj RE 250 is super durable with best carriage capacity with aftersales support.”

