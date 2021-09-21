IN HIS OWN WORDS

The Gbajabiamila-led ninth house of representatives has done exceedingly well, writes Ese Omonigho

He was very clear of his mission from day one. He came to make the crooked ways straight and to make the people the centre of the ninth National Assembly. Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives proved his capacity as a competent, informed and bold leader of the green chamber.

As a proud ambassador of the Centre of Excellence, Lagos, a shining example of a thriving and working federating unit, he came into the saddle as the speaker with the renowned tradition of excellence. He enjoyed the confidence of his colleagues and forged a bipartisan house that was ready to work for the people.

Globally, reforms are never easy. People resist change for obvious reasons. Status quo appears as a comfort zone. But no nation, institution, corporation develops without challenging the status quo. Nigeria is in dire need of a barrier or better put a status breaker like Gbajabiamila.

He first innovatively nurtured a cordial Legislative/ Executive relationship without being an appendage of the latter. Needless acrimony with the executor of plans for the people is a warped strategy. If the government succeeds the legislature has succeeded. That is the statesman mantra of the Gbajabiamila ninth House of Representatives.

So when celebrated broadcast political reporter, Seun Okinbaloye took him on in an exclusive interview on a Channels television programme called, ‘Political Paradigm,’ the speaker spoke eloquently of his stewardship in the last two years.

The mantra of the ninth National Assembly, codenamed, Nation Building: Joint Task worked well for the nation in many respects. It ensures a delicate balance of checks on the executive arm of government. This winning strategy has made the current National Assembly succeed where the previous assembly had failed. Landmark legislations like the Petroleum Industry and Governance Bill, (PIB) that was hanging in the balance for years became reality. Ditto for far reaching alterations in the nation’s Electoral Act.

The PIB, which had been passed into law will address the inefficiencies in the oil and gas sector and also end the rip-off of Nigeria by the International Oil Corporation (IOCs), ensure better deals for the host community and open up other ancillary sectors and create massive employment opportunities.

In line with global trend of e-governance, the Gbajabiamila-led House of Representatives is working assiduously to incorporate e-Parliament in order to strengthen the legislative performance of members.

Gbajabiamila made history as the first speaker who showed more than passing interest in parliamentary transnational diplomacy. He has been to many countries to douse tension and to look out for the interests of his countrymen.

He was in Ghana to champion a better deal for Nigerian traders who were affected by the obnoxious trade policy of the country. He met with the authorities in what he referred to as back-door diplomacy and succour came the way of traders whose means of sustenance was about to be whipped out.

It was the same patriotic overtures he extended to Chinese government and the South African authorities in the heat of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans.

Another landmark achievement many often overlook is the restoration of budget circle to January to December. The new order will strengthen investors’ confidence in the nation’s economy, allows Nigerians and companies to plan, ensure implementation of capital projects which averaged about 30 percent implementation rate.

Critics who mischievously tagged the ninth House a rubber stamp got a shocker from Gbagabiamila. The speaker satisfactorily proved that National Assembly, the House in particular, has been very critical of some policies of the Executive and even openly raised and debated motions on failings of government

“ Eighty percent of motions and resolutions criticized the Executive . Some 96 resolutions were made on insecurity and various investigative hearings that this House has conducted. Look at the debates, motions, bills, scrutiny of budget before passage. People should research well before condemning “, the speaker said.

In his characteristic forthright manner, the speaker shared the sentiments of the majority of Nigerians on borrowings and the staggering debt profile of Nigeria under the watch of President Buhari. However, he averred that what the funds are used for are the most important concern.

“It (concerns on borrowings) needs contextualization. Borrowings are already embedded in the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF). Budget is predicated on MTEF which takes revenues, expenditures into consideration.”

He listed sectors where the borrowings were spent on to include social intervention programmes targeted at the poorest of the poor, massive infrastructure like roads and railways. He argued further that the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic forced many countries of the world into borrowing for productivity.

In defence of the All Progressive Congress (APC) led government on promise to tackle insecurity, the speaker posited that indeed the government had tamed the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents who hoisted flags in many North Eastern communities before President Buhari came to power.

He argued that the emerging security threats of banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes require a bipartisan approach to crush.

Meanwhile, the House of Gbajabiamila didn’t look away while bandits held sway. The House convened a security summit on the disturbing security challenges. The House categorically called for replacement of then service chiefs which was done among other measures.

On the growing agitation on the passed Electoral Act, the speaker assured that the concerns will be addressed. In his view, divergent opinions are necessary in a democratic space. The harmonization committee of the House of Representatives and Senate will meet to look into the grey areas.

On the rumoured presidency bid of his political leader and the National leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Gbajabiamila vouched for the capacity of the former Lagos State governor. The Speaker ended the engaging interview session by dispelling the speculations that he was planning to unseat the incumbent governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu. He gave the governor an excellent mark.

Omonigho wrote from

Benin City

