Lawan: Insecurity Remains Nigeria’s Biggest Challenge

•Demands quick implementation of PIA

•Buhari seeks passage of bills on arms control

•Sule says successes against banditry threaten Nasarawa’s security

Deji Elumoye, Juliet Ekoje in Abuja and Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said insecurity remained Nigeria’s biggest challenge that must be prioritised and tackled head-on through constant engagement between the Executive and Legislature.

Lawan, who stated this on Tuesday in a speech delivered to welcome Senators back from their two-month annual recess, however, demanded quick implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, passed and signed into law some weeks ago.

Also, disturbed about the increasing insecurity across the country, President Muhammadu Buhari, has sent two bills on the Control of Small Arms, Light Weapons and Explosives in the country to the National Assembly for necessary consideration and passage.

But the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has said the successes being recorded against banditty in Niger, Zamfara, Kaduna and other neighbouring states in the North West posed a threat to peace in Nasarawa State.

Addressing his colleagues, Lawan said, efforts must be made to sustain the fight against insecurity by ensuring adequate funding for security agencies in the 2022 budget to be submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari later this month to the National Assembly for consideration.

He said, “Distinguished colleagues, let me applaud and commend our gallant Armed Forces for the recent success recorded in their fight against insurgency and banditry in our country. I want to urge them to sustain the campaigns until the insurgents and bandits are rooted out in our country.

“Distinguished colleagues, you would recall that we approved the Supplementary Budget request of the Executive in July this year, just before we proceeded for the annual summer recess. The National Assembly approved over N800 Billion for our Security and Intelligence Agencies.

“While that provision was appropriate and indeed necessary, we should sustain the trajectory of increase in funds and resources to the security sector.

“Therefore, we should consider a ramp up of more resources for our security agencies in the 2022 Appropriation. This also requires that our Defence and Intelligence-related committees must step up their oversight on the Agencies.

“Distinguished colleagues, the fight against the security challenges in our country requires continued engagements between the National Assembly and the Executive arms of Government.

“It also requires continues engagements with citizens, for the necessary and desired results to be achieved. We must, therefore, remain resolute and focused in achieving those. The National Assembly, indeed the federal government has no more serious challenges to tackle than insecurity today.”

The Senate President, while giving a breakdown of landmark legislations passed by the Ninth Assembly, underscored the need for the implementation committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the timely execution of the Petroleum Industry Act assented to by the President on August 16, 2021.

His words: “Distinguished colleagues, before we embarked on our recess, we had accomplished the targets that we set for ourselves. We passed the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), and also passed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2010.

“These were landmark Legislations targeted at enhancing the Oil and Gas Sector in our country and improving the electoral system in our dear Nation.

“Distinguished colleagues, as we are all aware, Mr. President assented to the Petroleum Industry Bill on 16th August, 2021 making it an Act of parliament. Also, the President had set up an implementation Committee to start the execution of the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act.

“I want to take this opportunity to urge the implementation Committee to expedite action so that our country will start to reap the benefits of the law.”

Lawan, therefore, charged the Senate Committees on Petroleum Downstream, Petroleum Upstream, and Gas to start oversight on the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, with a view to ensuring that the Senate discharges its critical mandate of compliance with contents and dictates of the law.

On the Electoral Act Amendment Bill passed by the Senate and House of Representatives in July 2021, the Senate President announced that a conference committee would be set up to harmonise the two versions of the bill, so as to enable its eventual transmission to the President for assent.

He added that, “both Chambers had done a great and patriotic job to increase the integrity and transparency of our Electoral processes and procedures through these amendments.”

On efforts made by the Ninth Assembly to review the 1999 Constitution, Lawan disclosed that the Constitution Review Committee would present its report soon to the upper chamber for consideration, adding that the amendment exercise was intended to “make Nigeria a more united and stronger Federation.”

The Senate President disclosed further that the Senate Joint Committee on Finance, National Planning and Economic Matters, Petroleum Downstream, Petroleum Upstream and Committee on Banking would also present its report soon on the 2022/2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), preparatory to the presentation of the 2022 Appropriation Bill by the President.

He added that the Standing Committees of the Senate were ready to receive Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for budget Defence.

“As in the previous years, all MDAs are expected to defend their budget proposals within October 2021, as this is the only allotted window for the exercise.

“Distinguished colleagues, there is no gainsaying the fact that, the early passage of the 2020 and 2021 Budget has yielded tremendous benefits to our Economy and Country.

“According to the second – quarter GDP report release by the National Bureau for Statistic (NBS), Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 5.01% in the second quarter of 2021 – strongest growth since fourth quarter 2014.

“This can be attributed to the early passage and subsequently implementation of the Budgets. The National Assembly is proud to be a major factor in turning around the economic fortunes of our dear Country,” Lawan said.

Lawan also gave assurances that the National Assembly in its consideration of the 2022 budget would vote more funds for the military and other security agencies in the country to tackle security challenges facing the country.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has sent two bills for the Control of Small Arms, Light Weapons And Explosives in the country to the National Assembly for necessary consideration and passage.

The two bills sent via covering letters dated August 26 and 27, 2021 respectively by the President were read Tuesday by President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, upon the resumption of Senate plenary after a two-month annual vacation.

In one of the covering letters addressed to the Senate President dated August 26 and titled: “Transmission of the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill 2021 to the National Assembly for Consideration”, the president said he was forwarding the bill for the kind consideration of the Senate in line with Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“The Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons 2021 seeks to transform the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons into a National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons under the Office of the National Security Adviser.

“National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, when fully operationalised, would go a long way at expressing Nigeria’s optimism and practical commitment to the global fight against the proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons, including the mopping up of existing Small Arms and Light Weapons, which have become a significant driver of insecurity across the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“While hoping that this submission will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” Buhari said in the first letter.

However, in the second covering letter dated August 27 also addressed to the Senate President and titled: “Transmission of the Explosives Bill 2021 to the National Assembly for Consideration”, the President said, “Pursuant to section 56(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as emended), I forward herewith the Explosives Bill 2021 for the kind consideration by the Senate.

“The Explosives Bill 2021 seeks to repeat the Explosives Act 1964 and enact the Explosives Act, to regulate the manufacture, storage, possession, and distribution, purchase, sale, transportation, importation, and exportation of explanives and for related matters.

“While hoping that this submission will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Lawan read the letters during the commencement of plenary.

But Governor Sule, who raised the alarm that the successes being recorded against banditry in parts of the North West posed threat to peace in Nasarawa State, said there was the need for the state to take proactive steps in order to stop the fleeing bandits from taking refuge in Nasarawa State, as well as to afford protection for the people of the state.

Sule, who gave the indication, when he summoned a security meeting at the Government House, Lafia, said Nasarawa State government was taking proactive steps to bar fleeing bandits, currently being dislodged by series of military incursions in the North West, from infiltrating the state.

While congratulating Buhari, as well as security agencies, for the successes being recorded in the fight against banditry and kidnappings across the country, he expressed worry that the fleeing bandits might seek refuge in mostly inaccessible parts of the state, reminiscent of the outlawed Darussalam sect.

“It has become necessary for members of the State Security Council to discuss the security situation across the country and how that affects Nasarawa State.

“Recall the Darussalam sect incursion in 2018, when the fleeing sect members, having been dislodged from Niger State, took up refuge in the dense forest areas of Toto Local Government Area of the state,” he said.

He emphasised that it had become necessary for members of the State Security Council to come together and strategise, with a view to protecting the people.

He, however, showed appreciation to security agencies operating in the state for the feat recently recorded, when kidnappers operating along the Akwanga – Jos road were apprehended, leading to the rescue of some of their victims.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

