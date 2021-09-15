Bauchi Empowers 1,000 People in Bogoro, Tafawa Balewa LGAs

By Segun Awofadeji

About 1,000 women and youths from Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa local government area of Bauchi State have benefited from the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme(KEEP) as part of efforts by the state government to improve the living standard of the people of the state.

THISDAY reports that the the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP) is an initiative of the Bauchi State government to empower women and youths with incentives that will alleviate poverty and provide them with job opportunities in the state.

The beneficiaries were empowered with Motorcycles, Grinding Machines, sewing machines, makeup kits, shoe making machines among others.

Flagging off the Programme in Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa local government areas of the state on Monday, the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, said that the economic programme had earlier been launched in Zaki, Gamawa, Ganjuwa, Darazo local government areas, pointing out that the programme is a deliberate effort by the government to holistically address the problem of unemployment and poverty in the state, especially among youths and women.

Governor Mohammed said that as a responsive and responsible government, it was not unmindful of the economic hardship experienced by majority of the people of the state, adding that it has taken it upon itself to address the hardship with all seriousness.

“Under this programme, a total of 1,000 tricycles, also known as Keke Nape, have been distributed to Okada riders popularly called Acaba, as a soft loan. It is a revolving loan with an open repayment that other set of Acaba riders will benefit from”.

“I am very happy to say that the programme is very successful and we have no default in terms of payment and very soon, we will give another set of 1,000 tricycles by the grace of God.154 buses have been procured and distributed to members of the public as a self revolving loan. I am happy to note that commuters are using this buses across the state and country.”

“The package of the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme being launched today is not different from the other four LGAs where the programme was earlier launched.The items distributed to the beneficiaries will include N50,000 cash for 500 persons per LGA, 3 motorcycles for each of the wards of the LGA and N100,000 cash to be given to women and youths leaders in each local government areas while buses will be given to each LGAs,” he said

In his welcome address, the Executive Chairman of Bogoro LGA, Hon. Iliya Habila, commended the state government initiative of empowering residents in the state in order to improve their standard of living, saying that the unprecedented developmental strides recorded in the state is due to the conscious decision of the goverment to ensure fairness, justice and service delivery.

He said the people of the local government had benefited immensely from various developmental projects which include Mallar-Lusa-Bogoro and Boi-Tapshin road project, rehabilitation of water scheme amongst others just as he thanked the governor for alleviating the plight of people when flood ravaged the area.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

