Makinde Disowns 2023 Presidential Campaign

By Kemi Olaitan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday described as fake a news item purportedly promoting him as a presidential hopeful in the 2023 elections.

The governor’s remarks were contained in a statement issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa.

The statement said a banner advert, which has the picture of the governor and the Nigerian flag, as well as a picture of Adisa, allegedly promoting the presidential ambition of the governor, should be treated for what it is: “Fake News!”

The advert, according to the governor, was one of the antics of fake news promoters.

The statement read: “This is clearly the antics of purveyors and social media lap dogs, who are merely seeking to distract well-meaning people of Oyo State from the joy occasioned by the well-deserved promotion to the Nigerian Premier League of the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC).

“We believe that this fraudulent post alluded to the Chief Press Secretary to the governor is the handiwork of opposition elements, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) social media lap dogs widely posted the fake news on their social media accounts.

“It is the usual practice of naysayers and detractors to seek to mix sour grapes in the basket of fruits at a time when well-meaning citizens are celebrating.

“Let it be stated clearly, however, that the governor has no hand in any such campaign for the presidency, as he has always stated that tomorrow only belongs to God.

“It is unthinkable that the governor, who has cautioned supporters against mounting a second-term campaign for him, would launch a 2023 presidential campaign at this period.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Makinde will not change his belief that power belongs to Almighty God, and that only God knows the direction He is taking every of his creation.

“In the same vein, the Media Office of the governor has not and will not race ahead of time to promote an ambition that the governor has not declared.

“Therefore, we urge members of the public to ignore the fake news and see it as the shenanigans of a distressed opposition, which continues to show its desperation to retake power at all cost.

“Finally, members of the public are reminded that one of such callous posts by opposition elements once attempted to endanger the lives of innocent people in Oyo State at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020, when they posted that COVID-19 restrictions had been relaxed for religious gatherings, and attributed same to the governor’s Media Office.”

