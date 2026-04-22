  • Wednesday, 22nd April, 2026

Insecurity: Commonwealth Varsity Leaders Conference Postponed

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Funmi Ogundare 

The Commonwealth Universities Leaders Conference, scheduled to hold in Abuja from April 23 to 24, has been postponed due to security concerns, organisers have announced.

The event, convened by the Commonwealth Institute of Advanced and Professional Studies, was expected to bring together university leaders, policymakers and education stakeholders from across the Commonwealth to discuss governance, innovation and the future of higher education.

However, in a statement issued to stakeholders, the organisers said recent security reports and assessments necessitated the rescheduling of the high-level gathering.

Head of Administration of the Local Organising Committee, Dammy Sanyaolu, said the decision was taken to ensure the safety and full participation of all attendees.

“The decision reflects our commitment to providing a secure and conducive environment for meaningful engagement. The conference remains a priority and will take place once the necessary arrangements are finalised,” he said.

He added that consultations were ongoing with security agencies, institutional partners and invited delegates to determine a new date and venue for the conference.

He noted that participants who had already confirmed attendance would be duly informed once revised plans are concluded.

Although a new date has not been announced, Sanyaolu assured stakeholders that updates would be provided promptly as discussions progress.

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