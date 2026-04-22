ISSA 2026: FG Reaffirms Commitment to Inclusive Social Security 

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening social security systems, calling for greater inclusiveness and accessibility across West Africa.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, made the call on Wednesday in Abuja at the International Social Security Association (ISSA) West Africa Seminar.

The event was organised by the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) in collaboration with ISSA and PENCOM.

The theme of the seminar is ‘Improving Inclusiveness and Accessibility of Social Security Services Through Effective Communication in West Africa.’

The two-day seminar brought together key stakeholders, including government representatives, development partners and technical experts from across the sub-region.

Dingyadi said the seminar underscored Nigeria’s commitment to good governance in social security in line with international best practices.

He described the theme of the seminar as timely and critical, noting that social security remained a fundamental pillar for social justice, industrial harmony and sustainable economic growth.

“In a rapidly changing world characterised by technological advancements, expansion of the informal sector and evolving employment relationships, the need to strengthen social protection systems cannot be overemphasised,” he said.

The minister noted that the Federal Government, under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, was prioritising inclusivity, social investment and national development.

He reiterated the ministry’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare of Nigerian workers through effective policy formulation and implementation.

Dingyadi said the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) remained central to delivering compensation for workplace injuries, disabilities and deaths.

He added that the government would continue to strengthen the fund to ensure that no worker was left vulnerable to occupational risks.

The minister also highlighted the role of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in job creation and skills development, especially for youths.

He said efforts were underway to ratify the International Labour Organisation Convention No. 102 on Social Security (Minimum Standards) to further align Nigeria with global best practices.

Dingyadi added that the ministry had also convened a national dialogue on extending social protection to the informal sector.

He expressrd hope that the seminar would provide a platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration and benchmarking of social security systems across the region.

The minister urged participants to actively engage and foster partnerships that would enhance social protection frameworks in their respective countries.

Also speaking, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, underscored the importance of effective communication in achieving inclusive social security systems across West Africa.

He noted that countries in the sub-region shared similar challenges and must leverage communication as a critical tool to expand access and strengthen social protection frameworks.

Bagudu said social security systems had evolved from informal, traditional support structures to more modern and formalised frameworks.

He stressed that platforms such as the seminar provided valuable opportunities for knowledge sharing and the adoption of best practices to enhance inclusivity.

The minister highlighted Nigeria’s efforts in advancing social protection, including pension reforms, cash transfer programmes and ongoing macroeconomic reforms.

According to him, sustainable economic growth remained essential to achieving inclusiveness, adding that sustainability must inherently reflect inclusive development.

He said the Federal Government had been deliberate in designing policies to support citizens at the lower end of the income ladder.

He noted that many hardworking Nigerians, including farmers, traders and artisans, often did not receive commensurate returns for their efforts, hence the need for targeted interventions.

Bagudu further disclosed that the government had introduced a ward-level development strategy aimed at decentralising social protection initiatives.

He explained that the plan, covering over 8,000 wards nationwide, seeks to map economic opportunities, strengthen local governance structures and ensure that social transfers and support reach grassroots populations effectively. (NAN