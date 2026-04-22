Tinubu Makes New Board, Management Appointments For NECO, NBTE, Federal Poly, Sendam, National Library

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has made new appointments for the National Examination Council (NECO), the National Board of Technical Education (NBTE), the Federal Polytechnic in N’yak Shendam, Plateau State, and the National Library of Nigeria, all institutions under the Federal Ministry of Education.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, appointed Prof. Modupe Adeola Adelabu as Chairman of the Governing Board of NECO, and retained the current registrar, Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi.

Tinubu also appointed Dr. Bongfa Binfa as Rector, Federal Polytechnic, N’yak-Shendam, Plateau State; and renewed the tenure of Prof. Chinwe Veronica Anunobi as Director/Chief Executive of the National Library of Nigeria.

For the chairmanship of the National Board of Technical Education (NBTE), the president appointed the distinguished academic, Prof. Babatunde Salako.

On April 10, 2026, Tinubu reappointed the incumbent executive secretary, Prof Idris M Bugaje, for a second and final term of five years.

Adelabu, who chairs NECO, is a retired Professor of Educational Administration, who rose through the ranks to full professorship at the Obafemi Awolowo University.

She was a former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State (2013- 2014) and the Chairman of the NBTE between 2018 and 2021.

Salako, the new chair of NBTE, is a globally respected researcher with decades of experience in higher education, institutional governance and national policy leadership.

He previously served as the Director General of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) from 2016 to 2024, a period during which the institute experienced significant revitalisation, enhanced research governance, expanded international collaborations, and improved infrastructure and research outputs.

Binfa from Plateau State, succeeds Dr Mukaila Zakari Ya’u, the pioneer Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, N’yak-Shendam, whose tenure expired on March 16, 2026.

The president approved the appointment of Dr Binfa for a single term of five years, following the conclusion of the process for appointing a new Rector through a public advertisement in national dailies in September 2025.

Binfa holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Mechanical Engineering from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia. Before this appointment, Binfa was Deputy Rector (Academic) at the Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny.

He was also a Lecturer in the Mechanical Engineering Department at the Federal Polytechnic, Idah.

Tinubu approved the renewal of the tenure of Prof. Anunobi as CEO of the National Library of Nigeria for a final term of five years. She was first appointed on September 2, 2021.

Since assuming office, Anunobi has led several institutional reforms aimed at repositioning the National Library as a modern technology-driven knowledge institution, including the development and operationalisation of the National Repository of Nigeria, the Newspaper and Magazine Locator, the Index and Abstract to Nigerian Newspapers, and the National Virtual Library of Nigeria.

She has also played a strategic role in advancing the long-awaited completion of the National Library Headquarters project and in initiating plans to migrate heritage collections from the 34 state branches to the new headquarters in Abuja.

The president expects that the renewal of her tenure would ensure continuity in the implementation of ongoing reforms, completion of the National Library Headquarters project, and execution of the 2025-2030 Strategic Plan of the institution.