JCI Set to Organise Africa, Middle East Conference

The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria Senate Association, has announced that it is prepared to welcome citizens of the world to Lagos for its 2021 JCI Africa and Middle East (AMESA) Conference, themed, “Building Emerging Leaders for Africa and the Middle East.”

The association, in conjunction with the Lagos State Government, through its Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, will be showcasing the best of Nigerian hospitality to JCI members from Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroun, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Jordan, Southern Africa, Togo, Turkey, Western Europe between 2nd and 5th September 2021.

As Honorary Chief Host, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu would pitch the immense ecological, human, business and investment assets and potentials of the coastal state to the nearly 300 guests and friends of the association who will be converging in Lagos for this 4-day hybrid event.

The JCI signature event is hosted by a different city in the Africa and Middle East region every year and it provides the host a unique opportunity to showcase the hospitality, economic and commercial assets and potentials of their people and countries.

Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, Teju Abisoye will deliver the opening keynote address titled “Trust Funds and Shaping the Future of Jobs.”

Speaking during a media parley to herald the forthcoming AMESA event, Director of Communication, Junior Chamber International Nigeria Senate Association, Muyiwa Moyela said as Africa’s fastest growing commercial hub, Lagos is a confluence of cultures and commerce.

“The city is also the perfect location to discuss leadership, youth development, entrepreneurship and the tenets of regional cooperation in the Africa and Middle East region,”

“A JCI signature event hosted by a different city in the Africa and Middle East region every year, the JCI Africa & Middle East Senate Association conferences provide the hosts a unique opportunity to showcase the hospitality, economic and commercial assets and potentials of their people and countries, “he said.

In his remarks, Chair of the 2021 AMESA Conference, Rotimi Adewole, said: “This year’s AMESA conference is a bumper package of tours and site visits, exhibition of commercial intellectual discussions, culture shows and a gala event.

“We are also incorporating the 11th edition of our Leadership Excellence for National Development (LEND) Webinar and Podcast Series into the proceedings of the conference.

“Speakers at the 11th LEND Seminar/Webinar session will discuss the topic “Leadership, Youth, Entrepreneurship and Regional Cooperation.”

