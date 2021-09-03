FCTA Arrests 49 Suspects in Raid on Criminal Hideouts

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Ministerial Task Team on City Sanitation of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has arrested 49 criminal suspects in Gwarimpa Estate during a raid on their hideouts.

They were arrested yesterday during the continuation of the ongoing demolition exercise at Yan Kasuwa on 6th Avenue, Gwarimpa Estate.

The criminals were arrested for looting and dispossessing passersby of personal items after the demolition exercise.

The Chairman of the Task Team, Ikharo Attah, condemned the act of looting and assault on innocent residents by criminals who took advantage of the demolition exercise.

He regretted the rate of which shanties were sprouting in the FCT, warning that the present administration under the FCT Minister Muhammad Bello would not allow illegality to become the order of the day.

“This shows why we are demolishing Illegal structures, there are illegal structures, shanties and fence almost everywhere in Gwarimpa Estate. These are also being converted into criminal hideouts, which we are willing to condone,” he said.

Mohammed Awwal, who works for the Nigerian Immigration Service, decried the spate criminality in the area.

He said the criminals attacked him and made away with his mobile phone, food stuff and cash.

“They forcefully collected my mobile phone and food stuff with cash in the vehicle while I was driving through this place. I have identified one of them from among those arrested,” he said.

The arrested persons were taken to Efab Police Station, under Gwarimpa Estate for further interrogation and prosecution.

