Buni: I Wasn’t Restrained by Delta’s Court Order

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has dismissed reports that he restrained by the High Court order in Delta State.

Buni, in a statement yesterday by his Director General of Press, Mr. Mamman Mohammed, added that the restriction of the forthcoming local government congresses was also limited to Delta State and did not affect other states.

He, however, noted that some mischief makers, who never wished the party well, had continued to misrepresent the facts without having access to the court ruling.

Buni explained that one Mr. Elvis Ayomanor and seven others had on August 19, instituted a case against the APC and its leadership in a High Court of Justice, Asaba, Delta State, challenging the outcome of the party’s Ward Congresses of July 31, 2021.

He said the seven applicants prayed the court to among other things issue and serve the originating summons on 15 defendants including the party, Buni and members of the national caretaker committee as well as, the chairman of the party in the state.

Buni added that applicants also sought the court to issue an interim injunction to restrain him and members of the committee from acting or parading themselves as leaders of the party, pending the determination of the case against the outcome of the ward Congresses in Delta State.

He noted that they also prayed for an interim injunction restraining the party from conducting the local government and state Congresses slated for 4th September in the state pending the determination of the case before the court.

Buni, however, clarified that the High court in its wisdom, ruled: “This court has looked at the motion Ex-Parte dated 18th/8/2021 and filed 19/8/2021 seeking the reliefs as set out on the face of the motion paper.

“This court has also looked at the supporting affidavit along with exhibits attached as well as the written address containing legal arguments in support of the prayers sought. Reliefs 1, 2, 3 and 4 have to do with issues of service of processes on all parties in this suit.

“Relief 5, 6 and 7 are injunctive reliefs being sought in the interim. The affidavits in support contain sufficient grounds for the grant of the reliefs being sought. Reliefs 1,2,3,4 and alternative prayer 5 of the motion Ex-Parte are hereby granted.

“Alternative prayer 5 is granted only in relation to the 15th defendant (Jones Ode Erue, Chairman APC, Delta State). In compliance with order 39 Rule 7(3) of the Extant Civil Procedure Rules of this court, this order of injunction granted shall abate after 7 days. It shall not operate ad infinitum. This matter stands adjourned to 7th September, 2021 by 10.00 a.m on agreement of counsel.”

Buni, therefore, contended that, “From the above, it is apparently clear that the court ruling only affected the 15th defendant (Delta State Chairman of APC) and not the National Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni and other members of the committee.

“It is also clear that the restriction of the forthcoming ward Congress is limited to Delta State and does not affect other states.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

