Sexual and gender-based violence is a contemporary misdemeanour, a nauseating menace manifested as rape, female genital mutilation, human trafficking, and child marriage, to mention but a few. Characterized by gender inequality, power domination and exacerbated by cultural and religious biases which limit capabilities of women and girls to care as well as absence of economic opportunities, gender-based violence makes women and girls susceptible to antics of sexual predators. Gender-based violence continues to persist due to silence, shame and stigmatization as victims are shamed and stigmatized in their communities for daring to speak up about their abuse. This is also worsened by weak judicial structure which does not treat cases of sexual and gender-based violence with utmost urgency coupled with unprofessional attitude of law enforcement officers who blame victims for injustice melted on them by abusers.

In my view, sexual and gender-based violence is exacerbated by patriarchy which promotes toxic masculinity and submissive femininity. This ensures that women and girls are subservient to dictatorial tendencies of the male gender. The school curriculum outlines roles such as work to provide basic necessities such as food, clothing and shelter for men and going to the market to buy foodstuffs for women. Inability of men to meet these responsibilities imposed on them by culture and religion oftentimes due to unfavourable economic situations results in aggressive behaviour and assault on their female partners.

A strategic way of tackling sexual and gender-based violence is needed for a school curriculum which promotes shared responsibility in not only the household but also the importance of gender equality and its link to rapid socio-economic development. Religious and traditional leaders also need to change their biases about the cultural role of women but instead champion their inclusion in religious and cultural programs as well as political leadership while also promoting mutual submission between men and women in households.

Oluwatoyin Olabisi, Executive Director,

Women & Girls Capabilities & Empowerment Organisation

