OML 150: Oil Workers’ Protest Threat to Conoil Production in Delta

By Sylvester Idowu

Workers under the auspices of Indigenous Workers Union of OML 150 field, operated by Conoil Producing Limited, yesterday protested against prolonged leadership crisis in the 14 Itsekiri host communities to the oil company in Delta State.

They alleged that the sustained claim to leadership of OML 150 Community Trust Committee by one Monday Agbeyi group on one hand and Charles Omadeli-led executive on the other has been threatening their work as staff of Conoil Producing Limited despite the Delta State Government intervention in the crisis.

In an attempt to put a halt to the crisis, which started in December 2020, the state government had penultimate Monday set up a seven-man committee to oversee the affairs of OML 150 field and interface with Conoil Producing Limited on behalf of the seven host communities, but Agbeyi has allegedly been resisting the move.

However, the indigenous Oil Workers’ Union in a statement issued yesterday and signed by its Chairman, Mr. Ebamije Edemeko, said the continued leadership claim of Agbeyi despite the government intervention is threatening the operations of the oil company, which in turn might affect their continued employment.

The union commended the state Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and the state Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Prince Emman Amgbaduba, for what they described as a timely and expedient intervention into the leadership crisis that had rocked the OML 150 field since December 2020.

The crisis, they said, had mostly affected them, and by extension, their families and dependents, and have also robbed both the federal and state government of revenues that should have been derived from Conoil operations.

“The decision of the state government is well received by the generality of the workers and people of the affected communities. We, therefore, call on the government not to pay attention to the selfish and scandalous publications which are intended for mischievous ends by a small group of persons led by one Agbeyi, who, despite being a public servant in active service, and currently the treasurer of Warri North Local Government Area, puts himself forward for such a position against the prescriptions of the Fifth schedule of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We, therefore, call on the state government and the Local Government Service Commission to call the Agbeyi to order. We further state that the government should not allow anyone to undermine the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which is binding on all citizens of Nigeria,” the union added.

