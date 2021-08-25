Police Confirm Killing of Two Officers in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale

The Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police Zone 8, Ayuba Ede, has confirmed the death of two police officers who were killed by armed robbers at a check point on Iyara –Kabba Road in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State last Monday.

Ede, who confirmed the incident while speaking shortly after the police officers were shot by the fleeing robbers at Iyara, said the gunmen attacked the officers while on duty.

The AIG explained that the police have since after the incident mobilised and on the trail of the hoodlums who rode on motorcycle to attack the officers.

He added that he is hopeful that the police would get them (criminals) as quickly as possible.

However, it was a tragic end for the two officers last Monday evening when men suspected to be armed robbers shot at them at a check point between Iyara and Kabba in Kogi State.

THISDAY gathered that the robbers were said to be passing by in a Sport Utility Vehicle when the police, who were at the check point, flagged them down for a routine check, and they (robbers) suddenly opened fire on two of them (policemen) and sped off.

It was learned that three other policemen, who managed to escape the attack, sustained various injuries as the fleeing robbers shot sporadically to pave their way for escape.

Sources further hinted that the affected policemen were from the newly created Kabba Police B Divisional Headquarters.

The robbers were said to be coming from Ekiti State axis and were probably heading towards Abuja en route to Kabba in Kogi State.

The remains of the two policemen were said to have been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital in Kabba, while the injured are said to be undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

