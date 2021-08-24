UN, China, Nigeria Express Worries over Child Labour

Michael Olugbode

The United Nations, China and Nigeria have expressed worries over the massive number of children that are subjected to child labour and called on the media to sustain the sensitisation campaigns against the menace of the practice.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) lamented that over 150 million children are still subjected to child labour accounting for one in 10 children around the world.

Speaking during an event that commemorated the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition in Abuja yesterday, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Dr Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, tasked youth leaders and students to take the message of the campaign against modern-day slavery to schools, homes, and neighbourhoods.

Also, China pledged its readiness to work with Nigeria to halt modern-day slavery.

Speaking on the theme ‘Modern Day Slavery, A National Question: Protecting the Future Generation’, the Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. Li Xuda, said though the abolition of slavery happened a long time ago it still has its practical significance in our modern-day society.

Xuda, however, said his country is ready to work with Nigeria to protect the future generation.

He said: “China is ready to work with Nigeria to fight against Modern Day Slavery and create a better future for our next generation.”

He, therefore, urged that all hands should be on deck to stop the menace of modern-day slavery.

“As we are aware, in contemporary times, new forms of slavery have emerged, especially the modern-day subtle, concealed and undefended forms of slaver,” Xuda said.

He stated that it is very mandatory to commemorate the international day on August 23 every year, especially for the sake of numerous brave people who gave their precious lives to the great fight against slavery.

“We should always remember and honour those slaves who suffered, fought, and died at the hands of the brutal slavery system as well as its abolition, always keep in mind the significance of commemorating the International Day,” Xuda said.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of NAT-COM UNESCO, Mr. Idowu Olagunju, stated that modern-day slavery is not history as it still manifests today in form of “child labour, forced marriages, death bondage amongst others.”

Olagunju said while quoting from the International Labour Organisation that “more than 40 million people worldwide are victims of modern-day slavery which includes minorities, migrants and indigenous people in the country.”

He, therefore, urged that data should be made available to curb this menace while victims should be taken care of and empowered.

