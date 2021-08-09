Venture Garden Launches Foundation

Nume Ekeghe

Venture Garden Group (VGG), Africa’s first tech holding company building and scaling innovative, data-driven companies, launched its non-profit organisation Venture Garden Foundation (VGF) in a bid to support the underprivileged children in the society.

As part of the launch, a chess tournament was held in conjunction with Chess in Slums, an impact initiative run by Chess in Slums Africa as the firm intends to power ambitious social impact initiatives.

Speaking at the launch recently, Cofounder VGG and Board of Trustee member VGF, Kunmi Demuren, said: “After 10 pioneering years of venture building and innovation across Africa through VGG, we have learned that one of the most effective ways to build the Africa we want is to focus on empowerment, whether it be social empowerment, community empowerment, youth empowerment, or women empowerment. VGF is our response to the urgent need to act now and bridge the social gap created by the gender discrimination and lack of opportunities that African youths face.

“Today, VGF has several initiatives it supports such as the Garden Women Network, TechStar Amazon, University hackathons and an Out of School Outreach Programme. Through the newly launched Talent Initiative, VGF will be powering the Chess in Slums with an administrative workspace and a location for hosting Chess in Slums tournaments at the Vibranium Valley. Garden Social Ventures (GSV) will also be working with CISA to design its strategy, team and implementation frameworks; and will leverage its experience to support CISA with fundraising alongside other advisory services, “he added.

On his part, Convener of Chess in Slums Africa, Mr.Tunde Onakoya, , added: “Today marked an incredible launch for VGF and their partnership with our organization. Chess in Slums is committed to 1million children over the next 5years, and with VGF’s support we are reassured that we can advance on this mission. We look forward to working with VGF to create opportunities for disadvantaged youths across Africa.”

