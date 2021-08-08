Adia Sowho Becomes First Female Chief Marketing Officer of MTN

With appointments based on merits and hard work rather than cultural ideas regarding natural ability and potential, this is likely the best time to be a woman in Nigeria. In the same way that MTN is the first telecom giant in Africa to hand over the reins of a vital subdivision to a woman, Adia Sowho is the first female to pave the path for others in this respect.

Folks are busy debating the trends of women taking over core positions in the Nigerian corporate corridor. True to its tagline “everywhere you go”, the latest appointment that the MTN board of directors have made has brought about renewed hope in the prospects of women everywhere. Sowho, the newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) is the focal point of this hope and the catalyst that MTN expects to raise the bar for the telecommunication company.

Sowho is not a stranger to the limelight. Not too long ago, the Agriculture investment platform, Thrive Agric appointed her to the position of CEO after reports of misappropriation of investments against the company. Less than a year later, the platform bounced back to national attention, having filled every gap and ready to move forward. Few people were able to connect the dots and realise that Thrive Agric’s newfound confidence was not unconnected to Sowho’s abilities.

With a B.Sc in Electronics and Electrical Engineering (with a major in communications) from the University of Sheffield, UK, and an MBA from Kellogg School of Management (with majors in Strategy, Analytical Consulting, Strategic Marketing and Entrepreneurship), Sowho has many corporate entities bearing her marks. These include Migo, a company in San Francisco, California; Etisalat Nigeria, and others.

Sowho’s fastidiousness, diligence and vision mark her out for greater heights, that much is true. Upon her shoulders, more women will undoubtedly stand.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

