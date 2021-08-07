Lagos Police Command Gets New PPRO

Sunday Ehigiator

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the posting of Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, to the Force Public Relations Department, Office of the Inspector-General of Police, Force Headquarters, Garki Abuja while CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu has been posted to take over as the new PPRO of Lagos State Police Command with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement yesterday, signed by the outgoing spokesperson of the state, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Ajisebutu, before his new role, was the Second-in-Command, Area E Festac Area Command of the state. He was one time the PPRO, Oyo State Police Command from 2015 to 2019 and PPRO Zone 11, Osogbo from 2019 to 2020.

According to the statement, Ajisebutu “has worked in various capacities in the force such as Deputy PPRO, Ogun State, Personal Assistant to Commissioners of Police in Ogun State Command and Personal Assistant to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Research and Planning, Force Headquarters Abuja, DIG Leye Oyebade, mni (rtd) in 2021.

“He is an associate member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

“With this development, Ajisebutu has taken up the responsibilities of the Police Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command with immediate effect and could be reached on cell phone number 08036536581.”

CSP Adejobi therefore expressed gratitude to the IGP, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, the entire workforce of the Lagos State Police Command, the Government and good people of Lagos State, especially gentlemen of the press for their unflinching supports during his tenure as the PPRO, Lagos State.

He appealed to the general public and members of the fourth estate of the realm to continue their support to the Command to succeed in its fight against crime and criminality in Lagos State.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

