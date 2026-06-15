PEOPLE FIRST, NUMBERS SECOND

Always put people first, and the numbers will follow, contends LINUS OKORIE

Every year, companies spend huge money on employee engagement programs yet the ROI is nothing compared to what was expended and still haemorrhage their best people. According to Gallup, nearly 70% of employees are disengaged at work globally. Billions were spent but the engagement still broken.

The crisis is a leadership problem. Most leaders have been handed a flawed operating manual, one that confuses compensation with connection. So, they keep throwing money at a wound that money cannot heal. Meanwhile, the teams that move mountains, weather crises, and genuinely outperform are almost never built on lavish budgets. They are built on something rarer, and far cheaper: leadership that is human, consistent, and intentional.

This is what this article is about; putting people first, and trusting the numbers to follow. Let us be honest about what most “culture-building” actually looks like in practice: a catered lunch here, a team outing there, maybe a company hoodie at Christmas. And while nobody is refusing the free lunch, nobody is staying for it either. Perks attract while culture retains. And they are built from fundamentally different materials.

Culture is the answer your team members give when someone asks them, “What is it actually like to work there?” It can be how disagreements are handled, whether people feel safe raising a concern, whether their manager knows something about them beyond their job title. These are things every leader can do without requiring a budget.

Research from the Harvard Business Review consistently shows that the top drivers of employee commitment are not monetary. Rather, they are feeling respected, trusted, and heard.

Before we get to habits, let’s name what your people are really working for beyond their salary. Every person on your team is quietly keeping score on three things: Do I feel psychologically safe here? Do my contributions get seen and acknowledged? Does my manager actually listen when I make recommendations?

There are the real concerns of your team members. When answered rightly, the cost does not show up in the company’s account statement, but its absence can be felt immediately in disengagement or in quiet quitting.

Psychological safety is the certainty that you will not be punished for asking a question, sharing a concern, or admitting a mistake. This is the bedrock of high-performing teams. Google’s famous Project Aristotle, which studied hundreds of internal teams for years, found it to be the single most important factor in team effectiveness.

Creating psychological safety costs nothing. It only requires a leader willing to model vulnerability, to say “I was wrong,” to ask “what am I missing?” before issuing a verdict.

Five Daily Habits of Deeply Respected Leaders

Great leadership is the accumulation of small, consistent choices made in ordinary moments. Here are five that cost nothing and change everything.

One, begin with the person, not the task. Before launching into the agenda, take sixty seconds to ask how someone is doing, and wait for the real answer. Not the reflexive “fine.” The two-minute conversation that follows often tells you more about team health than any quarterly report.

Two, narrate your decisions. When something changes like a restructure, a priority shift, a policy update, share the reasoning with your team, not just the outcome. “Here is what we decided” is information. “Here is why we decided it, and here is what we weighed” is trust. Transparency as a leadership currency costs nothing to dispense and compounds relentlessly.

Three, name good work specifically and promptly. “Great job” is not enough. Go ahead to give usable context like “I noticed how you handled that escalation on Thursday. The way you stayed calm and reframed the client’s concern turned a potential loss into a renewed contract.”

Four, protect people from the pressure they cannot see. Your team does not need to absorb every wave of organizational turbulence that hits your desk. Part of leading well is filtering — taking in uncertainty above you and translating it into clarity below. This is not deception; it is stewardship. Your people should focus on the work in front of them, not the anxiety behind your door.

Five, stay consistent. This is perhaps the most underrated leadership habit of all. Show up the same way on a difficult Thursday as you do on a celebratory Monday. Your emotional consistency becomes your brand. Teams build their confidence around predictability, not the absence of challenge, but the certainty of how their leader will show up in one.

There is a quiet arrogance embedded in the idea that a person’s value to a team begins and ends with what you do at work. Every individual on your team arrived with a history, a set of aspirations, a set of fears, and a life that extends well beyond their role. The leaders who understand this are the ones people talk about for the rest of their careers.

You do not need to become a therapist. You need to become genuinely curious. Ask what someone is working toward long-term, not just what they are delivering this quarter. Notice when someone seems off and create space for the conversation, even if they do not take it immediately. Remember the small things like a sick parent, a side project they mentioned once, a goal they shared in a one-on-one six months ago, etc. These are leadership skills, and they are what separate a manager people forget from one they remember for life.

Fear-based management seems to work in the short term. People do deliver when they are afraid of consequences. But what they deliver is the barest minimum needed to stay safe. It was not their best thinking or their boldest ideas.

Curiosity-led leadership sounds like this: “Walk me through your thinking here” instead of “Why did this go wrong?” It sounds like “What would you do differently?” instead of “This is not acceptable.” It sounds like “Help me understand what you need” instead of “I need this fixed by Friday.”

This is not about softening your language for the sake of it. It is a strategic choice to have a team where people bring problems to their manager early, because they trust the response will be helpful. A team where people hide problems until they blow up is one built on fear. And fear, eventually, has a price tag no budget can cover.

Every day, whether you are conscious of it or not, you are building a leadership brand. Your team is watching how you handle pressure, whether your actions match your words, how you treat the quietest person in the room.

The leaders who build unshakeable teams are not extraordinary people. They are ordinary people who made a decision to be remarkably consistent about seeing their people, telling the truth, staying curious, and showing up with the same steadiness on the hard days as on the easy ones. Always put people first, and the numbers will follow.

Okorie MFR is a leadership development expert spanning 30 years in the research, teaching and coaching of leadership in Africa and across the world. He is the CEO of the GOTNI Leadership Centre.​​​​​