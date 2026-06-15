KEYAMO AND THE OGWASHI-UKU MISSED LANDING

VICTOR IKEM argues that the missed landing is a metaphor for the overdue expansion of Asaba Airport

Driven by social, cultural, and symbolic affinities, I write as someone from a neighboring community to Ogwashi-Uku. My hometown, Ubulu-Uku, shares a direct boundary with this historic and vibrant community, which hosts the headquarters of the Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Ogwashi-Uku is prominent for many good and noble reasons beyond the missed landing of a private airplane. It is the birthplace of one of Nigeria’s finest and globally acclaimed economists, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization and former Nigerian Minister of Finance. The town is also home to distinguished diplomat Ambassador Ralph Uwechue, the very first Nigerian Ambassador to France and one-time President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Beyond its notable sons and daughters, Ogwashi-Uku is renowned for its rich agrarian heritage and strategic location. Sharing borders with Ibusa and Kwale, the town serves as an important transit corridor linking Asaba in the north to Warri in the south. Every day, thousands of people traverse this axis for commerce, business, education, and social engagements.

Recently, news of an aircraft missing its landing and diverting due to operational constraints sparked conversations across Delta State and Nigeria. While aviation incidents are often explained by technical and environmental factors, I see the episode as a metaphor and a reminder of an opportunity that has been delayed for too long: the expansion and modernization of the Asaba Airport.

Some months ago, I wrote a personal note to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Chief Festus Keyamo, SAN, urging him to consider upgrading Asaba Airport into a truly international-standard aviation hub. My proposition was simple: Asaba Airport possesses the strategic potential to become a major gateway connecting Nigeria’s South-East and South-South regions directly to key international destinations.

The South-East and South-South geopolitical zones are home to tens of millions of Nigerians, including one of Africa’s most vibrant and entrepreneurial populations. Yet, international travellers from these regions often have to endure long road journeys to Lagos or Port Harcourt before accessing international flights. This arrangement is inconvenient, costly, and economically inefficient.

Asaba is strategically positioned to bridge this gap.

Located at the intersection of major economic corridors, Asaba has rapidly emerged as one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing urban centers. The city enjoys proximity to Onitsha, one of West Africa’s largest commercial centers, and serves as an important administrative and economic hub for Delta State and the wider region. The increasing volume of passengers using the airport is evidence that its current infrastructure is already under significant pressure.

Today, the airport is simply too small for the level of traffic it handles.

The terminal facilities require expansion. Passenger handling systems need modernization. The runway and supporting infrastructure require upgrades that can accommodate increased traffic and position the airport to attract more domestic and international airlines. There is also a need for enhanced cargo facilities that can support trade, agricultural exports, and regional economic integration.

More importantly, the future growth of Delta State increasingly depends on an airport that can support emerging investments and rising economic activity. Major developments are rapidly taking shape along the Asaba corridor, with one of the most notable being the expansive Cubana Millennium City, a world-class mixed-use urban development expected to redefine real estate, hospitality, commercial activities, and leisure in the region.

Projects of this magnitude require robust transportation infrastructure. Investors, business executives, tourists, diaspora Nigerians, and potential homeowners will increasingly depend on efficient and expanded air connectivity. A modern airport is often the first gateway to major investment destinations. In many parts of the world, airports have become economic catalysts that stimulate urban development, attract capital, and create entire ecosystems of business opportunities.

The success of developments such as Cubana Millennium City and similar investments along the Asaba growth corridor is therefore closely tied to the capacity and competitiveness of the Asaba Airport. It is difficult to envision Asaba fully realizing its enormous economic potential without corresponding investments in aviation infrastructure.

Chief Festus Keyamo is uniquely positioned to champion this transformation.

As a proud son of Delta State, he understands the geographical and economic realities of the region. He was visibly present during the administration of former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan when the airport was being constructed. Long before assuming ministerial office, Keyamo was an activist and public affairs commentator who followed developments in Delta State closely, including the vision behind the establishment of the airport.

This historical connection gives him not only an understanding of the airport’s journey but also an appreciation of its untapped potential.

The Federal Government’s ongoing aviation reforms have understandably focused on major airports, particularly Lagos and Abuja. However, true national development requires balanced infrastructure investments that unlock opportunities across all regions. The next frontier of aviation development in Nigeria should include strategically expanding airports that can function as regional hubs and stimulate economic growth.

Asaba is one of such airports.

A modernized Asaba International Airport would significantly boost tourism, attract foreign investment, promote commerce, facilitate exports, and strengthen the ease of doing business across the South-East and South-South regions. It would support the growing hospitality industry, stimulate real estate development, create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, and enhance regional competitiveness.

Most importantly, it would position Delta State as a major aviation and logistics gateway in southern Nigeria.

The incident around Ogwashi-Uku should therefore not merely be remembered as another aviation story. Rather, it should provoke deeper reflection about infrastructure planning and the urgent need to align aviation capacity with growing demand.

Sometimes, missed landings are more than operational occurrences. They are metaphors that remind us that infrastructure, like development itself, must anticipate tomorrow’s realities rather than merely respond to today’s limitations.

The missed landing in Ogwashi-Uku is, in many ways, a metaphor for the overdue expansion of Asaba Airport.

Perhaps it is also a timely call to action.

As Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Chief Keyamo has both the opportunity and the historical connection to champion this vision. Upgrading Asaba Airport into a world-class regional and international gateway would not only be a legacy project for Delta State but also a strategic investment in Nigeria’s economic future.

The time to act is now.

Dr. Ikem is a communications consultant and public affairs analyst writing from Asaba, Delta State