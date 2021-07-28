Lagos LG Polls: Federal Lawmaker Congratulates Isolo, Ejigbo LCDAs Chairmen, Councillors

Member House of Representatives, Oshodi/Isolo2 Federal Constituency, Hon. Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson (GAJ), has congratulated Isolo LCDA and Ejigbo LCDA Chairmen and Councillors on their victories in last weekend’s local government election in Lagos State.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hon. Johnson said: “We celebrate yet another significant points in the political advancement of our great party, APC. It’s indeed victory earned and well deserved

“No better way to express and restate the strategic, relentless and undaunted drive of the party and its given template, which continues to build the party’s desirable large empire.

“Another big history, landslide win and party success recorded at our polls, both in Isolo and Ejigbo LCDAs where I represent, as Hon. Bayo Olasoju and Hon. Monsuru Oloyede Bello, emerge the next Chairmen of Isolo Local Council Development Area(LCDA) and Ejigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) with our wards Councillors in both communities.”

Noting that it was with joy and fulfillment that he and the entire people of the two communities share in this success, Hon Johnson thanked the party leadership for the “ever unrelenting strength, support, proper discharge of efforts and push at all times.”

The lawmaker also commended the party members and chieftains for what he described as “unbridled loyalty and formidable tradition that’s geared towards common good and prosperity.”

