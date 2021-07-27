APC: We’ll Continue to Support Constitutionally Backed Innovations to Make Elections Credible

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Few weeks after lawmakers elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in connivance with some of their colleagues from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) voted against the electronic transmission of results, the ruling party said it would continue to support constitutionally backed innovations by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make elections more credible.

The National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe in a statement issued yesterday insisted that under President Muhammadu. Buhari, every election conducted in the country has been an improvement on the last.

He said, “Under President Buhari, every election conducted in the country has been an improvement on the last. The APC will continue to support constitutionally backed innovations by our election management bodies to make our elections more credible.”

The APC said the Permanent Voters’ Card remains the only legal instrument voters can use to elect progressive leaders who can sustain the ongoing efforts of APC governments at the Federal, State and Local Government Areas especially in its successes in renewing national infrastructure, transforming agriculture and diversifying the economy.

The party therefore urged well-meaning Nigerians to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise to register.

At party level, Akpanudoedehe noted that the party is resolved to entrench internal democracy in all decision making processes, particularly party nomination – direct and indirect primaries or consensus.

Reacting to the communique issued by the PDP governors forum reiterated that it was foolhardy for the PDP to expect its members to sink with the party in the face of its failed state

Akpanudoedehe stated: “Our attention has been drawn to yet another communiqué by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum which is laced with lies, idle conspiracy theories on the state of the nation and the PDP’s pitiable attempt to explain its failed state as the supposed main opposition party in the country.”

The secretary noted that It was indeed remarkable that the PDP has finally opened up to its fast depleting fortunes, but added that it was advisable that the PDP concentrates on redemption instead of blaming the APC or anyone else for its rudderless state.

He added: “We reiterate that it is foolhardy for the PDP to expect its members to sink with the party in the face of its failed state. The PDP should quickly address itself to the fact that its members and leaders who are joining the APC in droves are attracted and inspired by the progressive leadership of the President Muhammadu Buhari government and the internal democracy being entrenched by the leadership of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

