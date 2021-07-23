Voice of Nigeria DG Endorses Proposal for APC Consensus Presidential Candidate

Chuks Okocha

The Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has lauded the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for proposing the presentation of a consensus candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

In a chat with journalists in Abuja yesterday, he said: “One slept well last night after reading the profound statement from the social media credited to our National Secretary, Senator John Akpanudedehe, that at the appropriate time, APC will come up with a consensus and agreeable presidential candidate that will fly its flag in 2023.

“I hail the consensus proposal, for it is a deft move which will perish the phobia of implosion of our great party as touted by some naysayers.”

Akpanudoehede made the announcement in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja.

The party national secretary said the adoption of the use of a consensus is one that is bound to upset permutations by some pundits, “who are hoping that with 22 governors, majority parliamentarians at national and state levels and uncountable presidential hopefuls, the APC will definitely implode.”

Akpanudoedehe’s statement was in reaction to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recent allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari had a self-succession plan.

The APC scribe, however, stressed that the party would not allow individual ambitions to derail the Buhari administration ahead of the 2023 presidential poll.

He said unlike the opposition, PDP, the APC is a disciplined party, noting that the former was just been haunted by its past.

Akpanudoedehe recalled the third term agenda of the PDP while in power, pointing out that the APC would surprise it with the outcome of its planned congresses scheduled to commence on July 31, 2021.

On whether the adoption of consensus is bound to be like a double-edged sword for notable aspirants in the party, Okechukwu said: “Firstly, it is refreshing that President Buhari is not for third term agenda. Secondly, in my slightest imagination, one doesn’t think any committee handling such delicate matter will miss out our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the matrix. I think he will be among the top aspirants to be considered, given his immense contributions to the success of our great party in 2015.”

Prodded further to confirm whether there was an agreement between the president and Tinubu for succession as alleged, Okechukwu quipped: “As I said when asked last week, as a member of the defunct CPC, I never heard of such an agreement, and most importantly, the president rarely enters into any formal or informal agreement with anybody. But he appreciates good deeds.”

When asked seriously whether Tinubu will still be the consensus candidate, the VON boss said he is just an ordinary member of the APC, and cannot by any stretch of imagination decide for the over 40 million members of the APC

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

